The New Life Academy boys' basketball team ended their season on Tuesday against Southwest Christian, losing 72-56.

New Life Academy couldn't contain Southwest Christian's balanced scoring attack, with four players scoring double digits in the game.

In their final three games of the season, New Life Academy was outscored 208-146 during that time.

New Life Academy's Konner Ware led all scorers with 23 points. Michael Reader and Kollin Kaemingk led the team in scoring this season, averaging 13 points per game each.

New Life Academy finished their season 8-18.