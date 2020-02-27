The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves girls’ basketball team pulled off a 63-59 triple-overtime win over Independence Tuesday night in the first round of the regional playoffs. The Wolves were the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of the Division 5 playoffs after going 11-11 during the regular season while Independence was the No. 9 seed at 10-12. Elmwood/Plum City will now go on to play No. 1 Bangor (21-1) Friday at Bangor, which had a first-round bye.

Elmwood/Plum City led 24-11 at halftime but Independence made the comeback and was able to force overtime. The two teams both scored six points in each of the first two overtimes before the Wolves outscored their opponent 6-2 in the third to get the win.

Head coach Shaugh Laehn said his team played “relaxed” and shot the ball “with confidence” in the first half and first few minutes of the second. However, from there Independence was able to work the ball inside and Laehn said the Wolves panicked a little.

“But we managed to regain our composure and keep it close at the end,” he said. “We had opportunities to put the game away in each of the first two overtimes, but we missed some crucial free throws and a few bunnies.”

Playing three overtimes would wear any team out, but Laehn said he had faith in his team’s conditioning as the game continued on.

“I kept the focus on what we had to do next, not what had already happened. The message was simple: play hard, and play smart,” he said. “I had confidence that all of the conditioning we have done over the past four months would pay off eventually, and at the end of three overtimes it did, because we still had some gas in the tank.”

Elmwood/Plum City had three players score in double-figures. They were led by junior Anna Blanford who had 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Senior Katie Feuker added 12 points, seven steals and four rebounds while fellow senior Kendra Kern racked up quite the box score with 10 points, nine steals, six rebounds and four assists before fouling out.