The Lake City boys' basketball team advanced to the Section 1AA quarterfinals with an 83-40 victory over Triton in a first-round game on Thursday.

The second-seeded Tigers had little trouble building a big lead over No. 15 Cobras. At the half, the Tigers led 42-26 and continued to pile on in the second.

Tiger Nate Heise ended the night with a game-high 30 points and made 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Reid Gastner had 23 points, made 3 of 5 from behind the arc and had five assists. Justin Wohlers scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Jake Wohlers made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Lake City next faces No. 10 Pine Island in the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium on Monday at 6 p.m. The Panthers defeated Lewiston-Altura 53-50 in the first round.

PEM 72, Cannon Falls 63

Eleventh-seeded Cannon Falls fell in a first-round Section 1AA matchup 72-63 to No. 6 Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Rhett Schaefer led the Bombers with 17 points. Marcus Banks scored 14 points and Drew Otte contributed 13 points on two 3-pointers.

Cannon Falls ended the season 17-10 overall.

Lourdes 64, Goodhue 57

No. 9 Goodhue trailed by 2 points at the half of a Section 1AA first-round game and led by five at one point in the second, but eighth-seeded Rochester Lourdes went on a huge run to regain the lead.

Dayne Wojcik led the Wildcats with 22 points. Sam Opsahl and Conor O'Reilly combined to make five 3-pointers. Opsahl ended the night with 15 points, while O'Reilly had 12.

Goodhue ended the season 21-6 overall.

Randolph 69, Kingsland 42

Randolph made 13 3-pointers to sink No. 14 Kingsland in a first-round matchup in the Section 1A tournament.

Nick Drinken led the Rockets with a game-high 22 points. Dane Ehleringer scored 16 points. Drinken and Ehleringer each made four 3-pointers. Isaac Stoesz had eight points, while AJ Weidner finished with six points on two 3-pointers.

Third-seeded Randolph next faces the No. 6 seed Lyle-Pacelli at the Mayo Civic Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles 66, Z-M 56

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell to No. 5 seed St. Charles 66-56 in a Section 1AA first-round game.

The Cougars were tied 23-23 going into the locker room after the first half. The Saints capitalized on their trips to the free-throw line, making 21 of 26. The Cougars went just 7-for-10 at the line.

The twelfth-seeded Cougars were led by Zach Hutton's 21 points and three 3-pointers. Anthony Cylkowski had 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Tanner Gates scored seven points and Willie Holm added six points.

Z-M finished the season 11-15 overall.