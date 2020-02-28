RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- It was only fitting that Wildcat seniors Payton Flood and Mike Johnson teamed up for the game-winning shot on Senior Night in River Falls.

Flood threw a long inbounds pass from halfcourt to Johnson along the sideline, and Johnson drove the baseline and hit a contested layup at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 70-69 victory over Chippewa Falls and secure a second place finish behind the champion Cardinals in the Big Rivers Conference standings.

Chippewa Falls had already clinched the conference title with a 70-39 victory over Menomonie two nights earlier. Thursday night’s outcome left the Cardinals at 10-2 in the BRC with River Falls a game back at 9-3, one game ahead of third place Eau Claire North.

River Falls led by as many as 11 in the first half before the Cardinals cut it to four, 30-26 at the break. Chippewa chipped away and led 69-68 with just under three seconds remaining before Johnson hauled in Flood’s pass in stride, cut to the basket and banked in the game-winning layup at the buzzer.

Zac Johnson led River Falls with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and JT Dougherty scored 18 points while Flood finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Mike Johnson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and scored six points while the Wildcats’ third senior, Michael Tiffany, came up with a team-high three steals.

River Falls ended the regular season with a record of 17-5 and will take a three-game winning streak into the postseason as the No. 5 seed against No. 4 Tomah Friday, March 6 in Tomah. The winner will most likely face top-seeded and top-ranked Onalaska in a Division 2 regional final Saturday, March 7.