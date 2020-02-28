It was one of those proverbial 66-17 blowouts that wasn’t that close.

New Life Academy opened with an 18-0 start, led 47-4 at the half and cruised to an easy triumph.

Senior guard Carly Hager scored 18 points to lead fifth-seeded and host New Life Academy to victory Thursday against 12th-seeded Nova Classical Academy in a first round Section 4AA girls' basketball contest.

Senior forward McKayla Montgomery added 14 points and sophomore forward Kaitlyn Groeneweg had 13 for the Eagles.

The win snapped a three-game New Life Academy losing streak and kept its 2019-2020 season alive.

The Eagles (15-11) advanced to play fourth-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit (14-12) Saturday in the section second round. That game will be at 1 p.m. at Colin Powell leadership Academy in Minneapolis. Cristo Rey Jesuit defeated the Eagles twice during the regular season, winning 61-44 and 54-49.

There was little drama Thursday. Nova looked completely outmatched for most of the game. New Life Academy head coach Greg Wilson cleared his bench starting with 14 minutes to play in the second half and his team up 56-4.

“I was happy with the start, we came out ready to play,” said Wilson. “Their best player was (Genevie Adelsman) and we had talked about her quite a bit, double-teaming her coming off ball screens and just being real aggressive and making someone else score against us.”

That strategy worked as no one else on the Nova roster was able to muster much offense. Adelsman had 15 of Nova’s 17 points.

“I thought we did a really good job of that and that will be something we can build on with keying on different people the next couple of section games that we run into. Hopefully we get a win Saturday,” Wilson added.

Nova Classical Academy ended its season with a 15-8 record.