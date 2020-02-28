The basketball season began with a great number of unknowns, by the St. Croix Central boys provided a great number of answers during the 2019-20 regular season.

The Panthers are hoping they can supply more of the right answers during the 2020 postseason. The Panthers finished the regular season on Thursday with an 80-43 homecourt win against Amery. The win locked up third place in the Middle Border Conference standings, where the Panthers finished 9-5. The Panthers head into the playoffs with a 16-6 overall record.

The Panthers changed coaches during the off-season and they graduated a large group of seniors in 2019. New coaches Randy Jordan and Roger Stippel spent last summer getting to know the players. They were given the approval to make cuts, leaving two seniors on the roster. Jordan said the players did an admirable job of learning the team’s new system and growing as a group through the season.

“We did a good job of maybe exceeding what most people thought we would do this season,” Jordan said.

The two seniors who remained are Trevor Kopacz and Scott Mousel. They were honored at Senior Night on Thursday. Kopacz has been one of the team’s starting guards all season.

“Trevor is probably the best on-the-ball defender on the team,” Jordan said.

Thursday’s game was especially poignant for Mousel, a wispy 5-8 guard who was making his first career start. His previous career scoring high was nine points, in the first meeting with Amery this season. On Thursday, he scored 16 points. He also led the Panthers with five rebounds, all coming off the offensive boards.

“Scotty’s leadership is important for us,” Jordan said. “He shot the ball well.”

The Panthers took charge in the game quickly to build a 40-20 lead by halftime. The coaches were able to distribute the playing time among all the players on the roster with the early advantage.

Jackson Pettit had another big offensive night, leading the Panthers with 19 points. Colin Hackbarth finished with 14 points, including hitting all five of his shots from the field.

“Hopefully, he can shoot like that in the playoffs,” Jordan said.

Gabe Siler scored four points Thursday, but he had 11 assists in his point guard role.

As the second seed in the Division 2 regional tournament bracket, the Panthers get a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Their tournament opener will be at home on Friday, March 6, facing the winner of Tuesday’s game between Baldwin-Woodville and Barron.