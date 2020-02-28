The Ellsworth Panther boys’ basketball team did not end their regular season on a high note. The Panthers hosted Osceola (4-16, 3-11 Middle Border Conference) in their final game Thursday before playoffs and lost 70-65. It was Ellsworth’s fourth loss in a row and its ninth in the last 10 games. The Panthers finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 3-11 in the MBC.

The Panthers had a small halftime lead against the Chieftains, 26-24, but were edged out in the second half. They are the No. 9 seed in Sectional 1 of Division 3 and travel to No. 8 Hayward (10-12, 7-9 Heart O’North Conference) on March 3. The winner of that game plays No. 1 Prescott (18-4, 13-1) in the regional semifinals on March 6.

Spring Valley 55, Colfax 44

The Spring Valley Cardinals clinched a runner-up finish in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Thursday night with a 55-44 win at home over Colfax (12-10, 9-5 DSC). They finished a game behind champion Durand a two games ahead of Mondovi, Colfax and Elk Mound. The Cardinals have won 10 of their last 12 going back to the beginning of January and end the regular season 17-5 overall and 11-3 in the DSC.

Spring Valley trailed by five at halftime but then doubled-up the Vikings 32-16 in the second half. Sophomore Tyler Bowman led the Cardinals with 16 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range along with four rebounds and two steals. Senior Aaron Borgerding added 13 points and eight rebounds while senior Kaleb Olson contributed 10 points on 4 of 7 from the field, three rebounds and two assists.

The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1 of D4 and will face the winner of No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (12-10, 8-8 Heart O’North) and No. 11 Boyceville (4-17, 3-11 DSC) on March 6 at home.

Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40

The Prescott Cardinals clinched a share of the MBC championship Thursday with a blowout of the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (12-10, 7-7 MBC). The Cardinals finish the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and with an 18-4 record, 13-1 in the MBC which tied with New Richmond.

Prescott led by just three at halftime, 29-26, but then outscored the Blackhawks by 25 in the second half. Senior Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 31 points on 11 of 21 from the field and 8-for-13 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior Walker Lenz added 12 points on 3 of 5 from beyond the arc with five rebounds and four steals. Senior Jacob Doffing contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed and face the winner of No. 8 Hayward and No. 9 Ellsworth on March 6.

Durand 68, Elmwood/Plum City 53

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (7-15, 3-11 DSC) ended the regular season with a 15-point loss to DSC champion Durand (17-5, 12-2 DSC). The Wolves fell behind by 17 at halftime and while they outscored the Panthers in the second half, were not able to make a comeback.

Sophomore Luke Webb led EPC with 11 points and fellow sophomore Dayne Whipple added 10. Senior Jackson Glampe contributed eight points.

Elmwood/Plum City is the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 for D5. They host No. 9 New Lisbon (8-14, 3-11 Scenic Bluffs Conference) on March 3 and the winner will face either No. 1 Bangor (21-1, 14-0 Scenic Bluffs) or No. 16 Granton (0-21, 0-16 Cloverbelt Conference).