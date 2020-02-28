The New Richmond girls have advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional championship basketball game, which will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at River Falls.

The Tigers advanced with a 61-56 win over Holmen on the Tigers’ home court on Friday. The Tigers are now 18-5 for the season while Holmen finished the season with a 13-10 record.

The Tigers are the fourth seed in the region and Holmen is the fifth seed and this game was fitting of two teams so closely seeded. It was a scratch-and-claw kind of game where every point was a battle for both teams. The Tigers were a quicker team, but Holmen had three tall girls and the Vikings tried to use that height advantage in every possession.

With a week between games, Tiger coach Chad Eggert said he was worried the Tigers might be a bit rusty. That wasn’t the case. The Tigers jumped to a 9-3 lead and that carried to a 17-9 advantage midway through the first half. The Tigers wanted to play the game at a fast pace and that created a number of transition hoops.

One area where the Tigers struggled all night was keeping the taller Holmen girls away from rebounds. There were numerous times when Holmen got multiple offensive rebounds, eventually turning most of them into points. Holmen cut the margin to 21-18, but the Tigers had a late burst of 3-pointers to end the first half with a 31-22 lead at halftime. Freshmen Brooke Blaszczyk and Abbie Aune combined for a trio of threes in the final 3:28 of the half.

There were times in both halves where the Tigers were on the verge of breaking away, but Holmen wouldn’t let it happen. The Tigers led 49-41, but minutes later the lead was down to 51-49. The game would be a battle right to the end. Aune scored on a fastbreak with 1:35 left, but Holmen scored off a rebound 15 seconds later.

The Tigers didn’t shoot free throws well, but that changed in the final 70 seconds of the game. The Tigers made eight of 10 free throws in that stretch, including two by Blaszczyk when the Tigers led 57-56 with 16 seconds remaining.

Eggert told the Tigers at halftime that Holmen was going to make charges in the second half, telling the girls they had to match the charges. The Tigers did it with balance, getting contributions from every girl who took the court.

Juniors Barb Kling and Leah DeYoung led the Tigers with 12 points each. Blaszczyk scored 11 points. Jessica Hagman finished with eight points and Audrey Feuerer with six as the Tiger seniors who experienced wins in their final home game.

The Tigers now face River Falls, the top seed in the region. The Wildcats are 20-3, having won the Big Rivers Conference title. The Wildcats lost to Chippewa Falls last Friday, snapping a 17-game winning streak. The Wildcats advanced on Thursday with a 63-48 win over Menomonie.

Eggert said the Tigers will rely Saturday on the same equation that worked for them against Holmen on Friday.

“When we play good defense and push the ball, good things happen,” he said.