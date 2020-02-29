Hudson and River Falls both advanced to their respective regional finals after posting double-digit victories in girls’ basketball playoff action Friday night on their home courts.

The Raiders jumped out to a 43-11 halftime lead on their way to a 62-37 victory over Wausau West in a Division 1 regional semifinal while River Falls pulled away from Menomonie in the second half for a 63-48 victory in a Division 2 matchup.

Audrey Haltfield had a double-double to lead Hudson with 14 points and 16 rebounds and Sophia Jonas scored 12 points while Emily Juza contributed 9. Grace Johnson pulled down nine rebounds as the Raiders outrebounded Wausau West 58-35.

The fourth-seeded Raiders will host No. 5 Stevens Point in a Division 1 regional final Saturday at 7 p.m. in Hudson. Stevens Point defeated 12th-seeded De Pere 65-58 to advance.

In River Falls Friday night, the Wildcats were clinging to a 23-21 halftime lead before outsourcing Menomonie 40-27 in the second half.

Kylie Strop led River Falls with 22 points while Abby Doerre added 17.

The top-seeded Wildcats will host No. 4 New Richmond, 61-56 winners over Holmen, in a Division 2 regional final Saturday at 7 p.m.