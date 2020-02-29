After years of domination by high-flying Cretin-Derham Hall teams, perhaps the worm has turned.

Host East Ridge scored a second straight Suburban East Conference championship with a stirring 72-67 victory over the visiting Raiders.

It was Raptors' fourth win in their last five tries against CDH over the last two seasons after years of seeing the Raiders come out on top in these SEC showdowns.

A confident East Ridge team led from start to finish Friday, never by more than a few buckets, but enough of a margin that the Raptors were in control of the game’s pace.

East Ridge led 32-28 at the break, 55-45 with 8 minutes left, 65-54 with 3 minutes to play and 69-59 with a minute left. The Raiders made it a bit interesting at the end by nailing back-to-back 3-point goals, but the Raptors hung on for the big win.

East Ridges won the SEC with a 17-1 league record and finished the regular season 21-5 overall.

Cretin-Derham Hall ended 16-2 in the conference and 22-4 overall.

The Raptors entered on a nine-game winning streak. CDH came in having won 16 of its last 17 games – only an 82-78 loss at home to Woodbury spoiling the streak.

All-star senior Ben Carlson did his iron-man thing again, never coming out of the game while pumping in 26 points for the Raptors while Ben North scored 16, Kendall Blue 14 and Brody Kriesel 10.

“I thought we had a really good game plan going in,” said Carlson. “We wanted to run (CDH's) Curtis Jones off the 3-point line because he’s one of the best shooters in the state. I think we just practiced really hard for the game. We had our game plan down to a T and I think that really helped us get the win tonight.”

Carlson did his usual yeoman’s work for the Raptors, scoring, rebounding and contesting shots.

“Ben has never taken a day off,” said East Ridge head coach Josh Peltier. “I’ve been here a year and all of our staff talks about Ben has never taken a day off. He comes to work every single day and he leads by example. He’s helping guys like Kendall Blue turn into a star. And Ben is about making an impact now, but he’s also going to leave a legacy that’s pretty special.”

Tre Holloman had 19 and J’Vonne Hadley 18 for CDH.

The Raiders defeated East Ridge 73-62 in the first meeting this season.

“I thought we were really good at limiting their transition opportunities,” Peltier added. “They want to play fast and they can be really, really explosive. So I thought we did a really good job of limiting those and part of that was getting good shots on offense. That was taking away their transition opportunities. I think we’ve grown up. Maybe we were a younger team back in January ... I think we’ve grown up a lot.”

As good as East Ridge has been for several years, CDH has been a thorn in the side of the Raptors, winning 18 of the last 24 games -- including a 4-1 mark in the section playoffs. However, East Ridge got some payback last season by sweeping three from the Raiders, including a 71-45 victory in the section championship.

“I think tonight we just kept it more in the half court than the last time,” said East Ridge junior guard Ben North. “Last time we played them they had 29 points off turnovers. We had 20 turnovers. And then we’re scoring a point a possession so that’s 20 points we don’t have. When we had our chances, where we had the green light to push it (we did). But if it’s not looking good numbers-wise, we’ll take it back (out).”

Next up for both teams is the Section 4AAAA tournament. East Ridge should draw the top seed in the section and get a home game in the first round on March 4. The section semifinals and finals will be at Hastings High School March 7 and 12.