Red Wing had four players score double-digit points, but it wasn't enough as Manakto West topped the Wingers 89-71 on Friday in boys' basketball action.

Deso Buck returned to the lineup and led the Wingers with 17 points and four assists. Denval Atkinson had 13 points, three steals and a pair of blocks. DonTray Johnson nearly had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Ben Kuehni added 10 points

Red Wing ended the regular season 3-23 overall and 2-20 in the Big 9. The Wingers own the No. 8 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament and will face No. 1 Austin on Tuesday in the first round.