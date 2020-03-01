From the opening tip, it was apparent how eager Red Wing was to get on the court. In the opening minutes, Winger Kyli Nelson came out firing a handful of 3-point shot attempts. After Nelson made a couple on back-to-back possessions along with a layup by Abi Deming, the Wingers settled in and continued to pad its lead for the remainder of the game.

The first-seeded Wingers then allowed eight points in the second half en route to a 63-24 victory over No. 4 Albert Lea in a Section 1AAA girls' basketball semifinal on Saturday.

Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson said he liked the tempo in which the team played, but did acknowledge the extended break made the team anxious to play.

"We had five days of practice and you don't have that very often. After the first week of the year, you don't really have that.," Johnson said of the week-long break with the Wingers having earned a bye in the first round. "So they were chomping at the bit to get after it. This whole group has wanted, after the disappointment we had a year ago in the semifinal game, this has been their goal. I didn't have to motivate them much this week. They came ready."

The Wingers did struggle offensively in the first half after the Tigers changed their look defensively. The Wingers scored nine points in the final 10 minutes, 5 seconds of the first half, but only allowed 12 points in that same stretch.

"When (Albert Lea) switched from the zone to man, that gave us some trouble," Johnson said. "We were kind of stagnant on the offensive end, but they weren't able to come all the way back in. They chipped at it and we found more of the offensive rhythm toward the end of the first half."

At the half, the Wingers led 29-16. In the second, the Wingers defensive pressure wore down the Tigers. For nearly the entire second half, the Tigers had just five points while the Wingers continued to roll offensively.

By game's end, the Wingers had 12 steals and they didn't just come from one player. Hallie Roschen came up with a pair of steals in the first half. Kyli Nelson stripped the ball loose a couple times early in the game. Lily Befort and Abi Deming each added two steals that turned into points on the other end. Sydney Rahn disrupted Tiger passes all night. Elle Thorson and Sammin Chandler each had a steal and played terrific defense at the perimeter.

Overall, Johnson said he was extremely pleased with the how well the collective effort was on defense.

"Everybody did a tremendous job. They were really tuned in," Johnson said. "All eight kids that played tonight really focused on their defense. ... We forced them into shots they probably didn't want to take. To our credit, we rebounded well too."

Kyli Nelson finished the game with 19 points on five 3-pointers to lead all scorers. Abi Deming scored 14 points and had a team-high five rebounds. Sydnee Nelson had eight points and four rebounds while Rahn added six points.

Finals Opponent

There was some pause as to who the Wingers would face in the section final as Austin and Kasson-Mantorville were battling in a close game. The KoMets came out on top 57-47.

Johnson said he believes the KoMets will come out just as good if not better than when the two teams last met.

"They have a terrific post player, Mya Suess. She's a force defensively. Offensively, they have a lot of guards. They shoot a lot of 3s," Johnson said. "They're going to be very streaky. I went and scouted them Wednesday night and they shot 10 of 17 from behind the arc. When we played them they scored 43 points and had 10 3-pointers."

Despite the KoMets efforts to "mug the Nelson's", Johnson believes the Wingers have a favorable matchup.

"I think our bench is much deeper," he said. "They get a lot of points out of their starters a lot of the time where I think our bench provides points, if you look at the stats throughout the year, we've had games where we get double-digits out of (any of the bench players)."

Red Wing faces K-M at Rochester Civic Center on Friday at 8 p.m. The Wingers won the only meeting with the KoMets 48-43 back on Dec. 28 at the Winona State Holiday Classic.