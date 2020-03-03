The Tigers led 10-9 with 10 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first half. It would be the last time the Tigers held a lead in the game. The tenth-seeded Panthers went on a 15-0 run in the next 5 minutes to take a 24-10 lead.

Trailing by 14 points at the half, the Tigers cut the deficit to single-digits multiple times including the in the final 3 minutes of the game, but could not complete a comeback.

The Tigers shot 12 of 40 from behind the arc and was 3-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Nate Heise and Justin Wohlers each scored a team-high 20 points for the Tigers. Heise had five assists and Wohlers grabbed seven rebounds. Reid Gastner had nine points, all coming via the 3-point shot, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Panther Caleb Henderson led all scorers with 21 points. Carter O'Reilly had 18 points and Max Owen added 15 points. The Panthers shot 17 of 30 from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Lake City finished the season 24-4 overall.