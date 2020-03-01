The Goodhue defense was again on at its best, shutting down Dover-Eyota 63-44 on Saturday in a Section 1AA girls' basketball semifinal.

The third-seeded Wildcats forced 16 turnovers in just the first half. The No. 7 Eagles remained in the game with the Wildcats shooting poorly in their end. At the half, the Wildcats led 22-20. The Eagles took a 23-22 in the opening minutes of the second, but the Wildcats regained the lead and never looked back.

Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 13 points. Elissa Lodermeier had three key 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Hannah Gadient and Joslyn Carlson each had eight points. Anika Schafer scored seven points and Elisabeth Gadient made a pair of 3-point shots for six points.

Goodhue next faces No. 1 seed Lourdes in the section championship on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m.