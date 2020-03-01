The Prescott Cardinals girls’ basketball team pulled away from the West Salem Panthers in the second half Saturday night at home to win 67-55 and secure their second-straight regional championship. It is the Cardinals’ sixth win in a row going back to their Feb. 10 loss to St. Croix Falls.

The Cardinals will face No. 1 seed Arcadia (21-3, 12-0 Coulee Conference) in Altoona on Thursday in the sectional semifinals. The winner advances to the sectional championship Saturday, March 7, with the chance of going to state. They would face the winner of No. 1 St. Croix Falls and No. 2 Northwestern.

Prescott, the No. 2 seed in their region of Sectional 1 for Division 3, hosted No. 7 Nekoosa (12-12, 6-4 South Central Conference) the night before and blew out the Papermakers 91-60 to advance to Saturday’s regional championship. West Salem (15-9, 7-5 Coulee), the No. 3 seed in the regional, beat No. 6 GET before heading into their showdown with Prescott.

The Cardinals weathered a slow start early against West Salem as the Panthers were cold shooting for most of the first half. West Salem led early but midway through the first half the Cardinals took an 11-10 lead, which they maintained for the rest of the half. Junior Isabella Lenz, who averaged almost 25 points per game during the regular season for Prescott, was held scoreless in the first half as West Salem employed a box-and-one, 1-1-3 zone and other unique defenses to limit her.

However, senior Ashley Rieken and junior Sydney Matzek picked up the load for the Cardinals offensively. Rieken had 14 first-half points, including two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, while Matzek had 10 with two threes of her own. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Matzek and fellow junior Tori Benck opened up a 7-point lead for Prescott, its largest of the half, and they maintained that until West Salem found its shooting touch in the final minutes and cut the Cardinals’ lead to one before halftime. Prescott led 33-32.

Prescott quickly expanded their lead to 43-34 in the opening minutes of the second half as Lenz scored four quick points and the Cardinals were able to get out and run a bit, which is usually their bread and butter, but the Panthers did a good job of limiting in the first half.

Prescott received a favorable whistle in the first half and that continued for the first eight minutes or so of the second half. The Cardinals opened up a double-digit lead and the West Salem head coach, visibly frustrated, called his last timeout of the game with 10 minutes left in what was clearly a gamble that would either spark a run for the Panthers to get back in the game or may prove the end for his team.

Head coach Rob Radloff instituted a very deliberate offense meant to take time off the clock and generate the best possible shots at the same time. The Cardinals ran a screen-heavy system around the free-throw line that freed up Lenz for a 3-pointer, which she buried, and resulted in several West Salem fouls and free throws for Prescott. However, the Cardinals were not able to separate as they had several turnovers and the Panthers cut the deficit to six points at one point. With four minutes left, the game became a free-throw contest which allowed Prescott to finally separate and they won 67-55. The Cardinals were 16-for-19 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Lenz and Matzek each ended up with 16 points to lead all scorers, with Lenz’s all coming in the second half. She made just two field goals in the game – both 3-pointers – and was 10 of 12 on free throws in the second half. Rieken had 14 points but inexplicably did not see the court in the second half. She provided a much-needed offensive spark in the first half for Prescott and the Cardinals could have used that again in the second half as they managed just seven made field goals after halftime. Junior Nicole Dalman added 10 points and had some critical offensive rebounds and finishes in the post. Sophomore Ella Jordan led West Salem with 15 points including three 3-pointers while junior Maddie Quick added 11 points. Seven different Panthers scored in the game.

In Prescott’s semifinal game against Nekoosa, the Cardinals led 46-24 at halftime and cruised from there on their way to a 91-60 win. It was the most points they have scored all season.

Ellsworth and Elmwood/Plum City seasons end

The Ellsworth Panthers, who were the No. 8 seed in the same regional as Prescott, fell to No. 1 Arcadia 69-44 in Arcadia on Thursday after beating No. 9 Altoona 71-57 on Tuesday in Ellsworth. The Panthers finished their 2019-2020 season 9-15 overall including the playoffs and were 5-9 in the Middle Border Conference. It was Ellsworth’s best season in a decade and full of highlights. Two players – senior Kaitlyn Nugent and junior Autumn Earney – both went over 1,000 points for their careers this year and Earney set the program’s single-game scoring record. The win over the Railroaders Tuesday was the Panthers’ first playoff win in four years, the last time being a win over Prescott in 2015-2016.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves, who were the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of D5, traveled to No. 1 Bangor (23-1, 14-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Thursday and lost 66-25 to end their season. Bangor led 28-10 after the first half and outscored the Wolves 38-15 in the second half. Elmwood/Plum City was led by Hannah Forster who had nine points.

This came on the wings of the Wolves’ 63-59 triple-overtime win over No. 9 Independence (10-13, 5-9 Dairyland Conference) on Tuesday in the first round of regionals. The Wolves ended 2019-2020 with a 12-12 overall record including playoffs and were 5-9 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.