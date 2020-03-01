The Hastings Raiders girls’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night, Feb. 26, in Lakeville as they fell to the Lakeville North Panthers 84-47 in the first round of the Section 3AAAA playoffs. The Raiders got off to a good start and kept the game close for the first 10 minutes or so, but it soon got out of hand heading into halftime and through the second half.

Hastings, which was the No. 7 seed after a somewhat controversial seeding procedure, ended up drawing No. 2 Lakeville North rather than a better match-up as was anticipated. Head coach Scotty Addyman said they knew going into the game that they faced a tough challenge.

“We knew we were coming into a team which had five girls who could get you a couple different ways and we knew they were going to push the ball and attack us. Even if we stopped the attack we knew that they were going to have kids who could knock down big shots,” he said. “So the plan was to keep them in front of us and see what we could do and we ran into a really strong team tonight that definitely belongs as a high two seed.”

The Raiders started the game strong and held an early lead, led by senior Mallory Brake who had their first few baskets and Lakeville North who was cold shooting. However the Panthers made a comeback as senior Lauren Jensen, a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit, began to catch fire from 3-point range and at the basket. Lakeville North took a 15-12 lead with 9 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the first half and that ended up being the closest Hastings would get the rest of the game.

Lakeville North soon pulled away from Hastings as the Panthers were relentless in transition, at one point getting steals or stops and scoring on several consecutive uncontested layups. The Raiders soon trailed 29-16 with just over 5 minutes left and were down 47-26 at halftime. Brake and sophomore Lilly Nuytten combined for 24 of Hastings’ 26 points in the first half. What was perhaps most disappointing was the Raiders’ inability to slow down Lakeville North in transition despite it being a point of emphasis heading into the game.

“Yeah it was frustrating, we talked the last two weeks in practice that we wanted to get back on defense and pick up the girls, stop the ball and pick up the girls who are back,” Addyman said. “We had some girls get locked into their own player and some of that just comes with the hype of the situation being a playoff game, last game for seniors, underclassmen their last game with the seniors, so there were a lot of factors that go into it. Transition defense, that was tough to see that not be one of our strengths tonight.”

Down by 21, the Raiders made a brief run the first few minutes of the second half but could not get the stops to take advantage.

“Each girl kind of went around and talked about what we’re good at, we put it up on the board and said ‘so let’s go out and do what we’re good at’,” Addyman said about the adjustments made at halftime. “It fired up the girls and it’s tough when you go in down double-figures into half, but I thought we made some good changes in the second half.”

Some other players were able to get involved in the second half for Hastings, but it was too little, too late as they lost 84-47.

Brake led Hastings with 26 points in her last game as a Hastings Raiders. She was 7 of 23 from the field and an impressive 12-for-16 from the free-throw line as she relentlessly attacked the Lakeville North defense trying to keep her team in the game. Brake added 13 rebounds for the double-double. Nuytten added a double-double as well with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Besides those two, only three other Raiders scored. Juniors Shea Levos and Avery Daley contributed five and three points respectively with Hastings’ only two made 3-pointers. Senior BriAnna Amundson had two points.

Lakeville North’s Jensen finished with 29 points to lead all scorers and senior Sarah Kuma added 19 for the Panthers. Eleven different Panther players scored in the game.

Hastings will have to replace the most decorated basketball player in program history in Brake, as well as Amundson and senior Emily Biscoe. Brake ends her career as the Hastings girls’ leading scorer (2,645 points), rebounder (1,646), as well as in assists (442), steals (503) and blocks (309).

“So much, I’m looking at them right now and tears fill the eyes. They’re so much more than basketball players to us, they’re everything that we stand for, our values and beliefs, our norms and our culture,” Addyman said about what the seniors meant to the Raiders over the years. “Having those kids graduating is hard to see yet exciting because you know they’re going to go out and represent Hastings in such a great way.”

Hastings ends 2019-2020 and Addyman’s first year as head coach with a 12-15 overall record including the playoffs. They were 8-6 in the Metro East Conference, which was good for fourth place. The Raiders return almost all of this year’s team next season, but will have to replace Brake’s monstrous production and find reliable scoring options.