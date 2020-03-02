The New Richmond girls stayed true to their formula of determined defense and timely shooting and it has carried the Tigers to the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament.

The Tigers upset top-seeded River Falls 41-38 in the Division 2 regional championship game, played Saturday night at River Falls. The Tigers are the fourth seed in the regional bracket and the Wildcats were the top seed in the bracket.

This is the first regional championship for the New Richmond girls since the 1998 season.

In the sectional semifinals on Thursday, the Tigers will face second seed Onalaska. Onalaska advanced with a 47-34 win over third seed La Crosse Central. The sectional semifinal game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse Central. The winner will advance to the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at La Crosse Logan HIgh School.

With Saturday’s win, the Tigers are 19-5 for the season. The Tigers and Waukesha West are the only fourth seeds in Division 2 that qualified for sectionals.

The Tigers played well at both ends of the court to start Saturday’s game, building a lead through the first half that grew as large as 25-15. River Falls scored the final four points of the half to make the score 25-19 at the break.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert warned the girls that River Falls would make a scoring run in the second half and they needed to be ready to match it. River Falls did make that charge, taking a 30-29 lead with less than seven minutes remaining. The final minutes were a fierce, frantic stretch.

The Tigers regained the lead on two free throws from freshman Gabbie Aune. Tiger senior Jessica Hagman drained a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 45 seconds remaining, which Eggert called the biggest shot of the night.

River Falls kept pushing. A pair of free throws Kylie Strop with 39 seconds left cut the Tigers lead to 38-37. Sophie Ballard hit two of four free throws and Hagman one of two, making the Tigers’ lead 41-38 with four seconds left. River Falls rushed upcourt for a shot, but it was off the mark.

“The whole second half was a battle of who could hang on,” Eggert said.

Strop led River Falls with 20 points. The Tigers’ defensive approach was to take away the Wildcats’ perimeter shooters and that worked perfectly. For the first time this season, the Wildcats were held without a successful 3-pointer.

The New Richmond scoring was much more balanced. Brooke Blaszczyk led the Tigers with 10 points. Barb Kling finished with eight, Hagman seven and Audrey Feuerer with six. Hagman and Feuerer, the Tigers’ senior starters, led the team in rebounding with seven each.

Especially with the early lead, Eggert said the Tigers did a good job of understanding why they needed to be patient on offense.

“We tried not to force anything on offense. The more time we could take off the clock was to our advantage,” he said.

Eggert said the Tigers played with great passion, diving on the floor countless times to secure 50-50 balls.

“We played a little harder and wanted it a little more,” Eggert said.