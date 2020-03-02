RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat girls’ basketball team accomplished a lot this season; The first conference championship in school history, a school record 18-game winning streak, ranked in the top 10 in the state for over half the year.

Those are the things head coach Ian Sticht wanted his team to remember after its 41-38 loss to New Richmond in the WIAA Division 2 regional final round Saturday night in River Falls.

“One of the things we talked about after the game was what a special season we had,” Sticht said. “Literally, this team will be remembered forever as the first team to ever win a conference championship. But I think, more importantly, this group really understood they were a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Saturday’s loss ended the Wildcats’ season with a record of 20-4 after beating Menomonie 60-45 the night before in the regional semifinals. The 20 wins is the most ever for a River Falls’ girls’ basketball team in a season.

Saturday’s game against the Tigers was tied just twice-- at 2-2 early and 28-28 with ten minutes remaining in the second half. A jumper by Kylie Strop gave the Wildcats their only lead of the game, 30-29, with 9:20 left. But New Richmond’s Gabrielle Aune hit two free throws with 6:08 remaining to give the Tigers the lead for good and River Falls managed just two field goals the rest of the way.

New Richmond’s strategy of limiting the Wildcats’ possessions was effective and River Falls was never able to get into a rhythm, failing to make a 3-pointer for the first time all season.

Strop accounted for 20 of the Wildcats’ 38 points in addition to pulling down 11 rebounds. Taylor Kasten scored seven points and Rachel Randelman had six while Abby Doerre contributed three points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Despite his uplifting message to the team, Sticht said the loss to the fourth-seeded Tigers still stung.

“Certainly not the way we imagined our season would end,” he said. “The ball just did not bounce our way. When you only give up 41 points, I think we would all say we would win those games.”

The Wildcats only gave up 45 points to eighth-seeded Menomonie the night before and outscored the Mustangs by 13 in the second half to post a 15-point win.

Strop led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Doerre had 16 points and six boards and Taylor Weick scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Sticht the Wildcats appreciated all the support from the community during its record-setting season.

“The support we had as the season went on from the community was unbelievable,” he said. “When you walk out in warm-ups to a packed gym like we did Friday and Saturday night, you really grasp how special the season has been. Our motto this year was ‘Above All A Team’ and I really think it was very fitting to the kids we had. They really, truly put the team before themselves. Our chemistry all year long was just amazing. It was such a great group to be around.”