The Raiders ended the regular season with a five game winning streak after posting a decisive 80-63 victory over Middle Border Conference co-champs New Richmond last Monday and a 78-46 win over Rice Lake Thursday on Hudson’s Senior Night.

Hudson will take a 16-5 record into this Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at home against Appleton North. The Raiders are the No. 5 seed while Appleton North is No. 12. The winner will advance to the regional final against either No. 4 Eau Claire North or No. 13 Eau Claire Memorial at the home of the higher seed.

Hudson coach John Dornfeld said the Raiders probably played their best game of the year last Monday at New Richmond.

“We knew going to New Richmond that we would have our hands full,” he said. “They really have a good group of athletes and have had a tremendous season. But we played what was likely our best game of the year.”

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and were up by 13 at the break before widening the gap to 23 midway through the second half.

Dornfeld said he told his team to expect a Tiger run and they did just that, cutting the gap to 70-60, but the Raiders were able to close the game out.

“We did a nice job with our defensive conversion and did a good job of contesting shots in the half court,” Dornfeld said. “Offensively, it was a continuation of our current trend of really doing a good job of moving the basketball and getting good shots. We had 25 assists on 31 made baskets.”

Charlie Neuenschwander posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds and made five steals at the other end while Brandon Moeri hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Bennett Swavely contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Luke Healy added eight points and Healy and Moeri each had five assists while Neuenschwander, Swavely and Carter Herink each had four.

Thursday night the Raiders started the five seniors against Rice Lake and they all contributed in a 78-46 victory over Rice Lake.

“Going into the game, we thought there would be a point where we would get back to our regular rotation,” Dornfeld said. “But our seniors played so well we played them all the majority of the game.”

Neuenschwander led the senior group with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists and classmate Mateo Renta had 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals, four deflections and three assists.

Lucas Podevals contributed 13 points, five rebounds and two assists, Brock Welle had eight points and four rebounds, and Jake Miller finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

“It was great to see these seniors have one final opportunity to play together and then to see them play so well was really awesome,” Dornfeld said. “Those five seniors have all had a positive impact on our program through the years.”