The Somerset and St. Croix Central girls were hoping they could recapture the magic they had in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals.

But in the second round of tournament action on Friday the Spartans and Panthers both saw their seasons come to an end. Somerset, the sixth seed in the region, lost at third seed Bloomer, 49-37. Central, the tenth seed, lost at Northwestern, the second seed, 67-39. Northwestern won the regional championship on Saturday, defeating Bloomer 44-27.

Somerset girls

The Spartans were coming off one of the best shooting games of their season when they beat Spooner 69-25. The Spartans could never find that touch on Friday.

Somerset led 10-9 early in the first half, but the shooting blues dropped them behind 21-14 at halftime.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg credited junior Taylor Paulson for stepping up and trying to carry the offense in the second half. She led the Spartans with 11 points. The Gaikowski sisters, Rachel and Heather, both finished with eight points.

Somerset graduates two seniors, Liv Hoff and Eve Goldstein. Lindenberg used Bloomer as an example of one of the teams the Spartans could surpass next season. All but two of Bloomer’s points Friday were scored by seniors.

St. Croix Central girls

The Panthers pulled off an upset in the first round of the playoffs when they knocked off Hayward, the seventh seed. The Panthers knew they were facing a much stiffer challenge against Northwestern, but they still gave it all they had.

Over the past two months, the Panthers have become very good at handling full court pressure. But they haven’t seen a press with the intensity and quickness that Northwestern brought. The Panthers were trailing 11-9, before the Northwestern press took full effect. By halftime, the Panthers were facing a 38-15 deficit.

Seniors Morgan Siler and Kolbi Juen were the Panthers’ leaders Friday. Siler finished with 19 points and Juen scored 13.

Central coach Riley Walz talked about the importance of the seniors in a season that was filled with upheaval.

“Morgan and Kolbi were the undisputed leaders. Angie (Olson), she’s the most positive. She’s one of our best vocal leaders,” Walz said. He also credited Parker Chladek for coming out as a senior and adding another positive voice to the team.