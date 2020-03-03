The Somerset boys might have fallen into the trap that their third basketball game of the season against Amery would be as easy as the first two were.

Somerset struggled against the winless Warriors in the first game of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament on Tuesday. The Spartans got somewhat untracked in the second half, enough to finish with a 74-47 win over the Warriors.

The Spartans will be back on their home court in the second round of the playoffs on Friday. Somerset, the fourth seed, will host Northwestern at 7 p.m. Friday. Northwestern advanced Tuesday by thumping Osceola, 81-34.

The 81 points scored Tuesday shows the firepower Northwestern possesses. Somerset coach Troy Wink described the Tigers as a lanky, athletic team with a couple of excellent perimeter shooters.

Somerset’s boys were not sharp in the first half of Tuesday’s game. The winless Warriors played them evenly for most of the half. Amery held an 18-17 lead until Somerset went on an 11-1 run that gave them the lead for good. The Spartans led 30-25 at halftime.

Wink was not pleased that the Spartans tried to do so many things as individuals in the first half instead of staying in the team structure that has been the base of the team’s success this season. This is Somerset’s 14th win of the season.

“We did a lot of one-on-five basketball in the first half,” Wink said. He told the players at halftime that they needed to get back to trusting each other.

Wink said the players were told that Amery would be giving its best effort in this game.

“For a half, they outplayed us,” Wink said.

Wink said senior Ben Rybacki was the one player who played with the type of energy that is expected from the Spartans. The rest of the team stepped up in the second half, led by senior Ty Madden. He scored the first five points of the second half and he had nine points in the first four minutes of the half. He finished with a game-high 23 points.

The Spartans opened the second half with a 16-3 rally that put the game out of reach. The team didn’t shoot well all night, but Madden and Trae Kreibich gave the team perimeter shooting to supply points. They combined for 10 3-pointers, with Kreibich finishing with 18 points.

Mason Cook led the Spartans with seven rebounds and Melvin Ortiz had three assists to top the team.