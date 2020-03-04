Austin breezed by the Red Wing boys' basketball team 78-44 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Four players finished the night in double-digits for the first-seeded Packers with Okey Okey leading the scoring with 20 points.

The eighth-seeded Wingers trailed at the half 40-16 and could climb out of the big deficit.

Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with 15 points. DonTray Johnson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Ball had six points and Ben Kuehni added five points.

Red Wing ended the season 3-24 overall.