ROCHESTER -- Randolph came into the year with just one returning starter: senior Nick Drinken. The 3-year vet left everything on the floor Wednesday night, leading the third-seeded Rockets to a 68-57 win over sixth-seeded Lyle-Pacelli in a Section 1A boys' basketball quarterfinal.

Drinken came into the game needing 25 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He ended the game with exactly 25. Even though he didn't want to know how close he was to the milestone, Drinken said after finding out, he's still focused on the wins.

"I'm not going to leave here knowing that I didn't do everything in my power to come out with a win," he said.

Drinken began driving to the basket after the opening minutes of the first half. His aggressiveness drew fouls. Drinken said he continued to drive, knowing he could and that it helped the offense get into a rhythm.

"When you start going to the line and start hitting two or three in a row, you know basically you can get there every time," Drinken said.

All night long the Rockets used a zone defense to keep the Athletics' big men off the score sheet.

"The zone has been good to us all year and they like to play it. This time of the year, you have to do what works," Randolph head coach Kent Otte said of the Rocket defense that held L-P's Buay Koak and Mach Diang to a combined 14 points.

The Athletics came out wanting to drive to the basket, but were denied by the Rockets' 3-2 zone defense. Unable to get many inside looks, the Athletics resorted to long-range 3-point shots. Most fell early and the Rockets were behind by nine, 20-11, with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first half.

The Rocket's zone slowly crept further out as Cole Walter continued to shoot further and further away from the 3-point line. As Walter and the rest of the Athletics were forced to take longer shots, Drinken began to charge to the basket on the other end.

The Rockets took their first lead of the game with 3:11 left in the first half. The Rockets got a huge boost when senior Dane Ehleringer hit a 3-pointer, followed by a 3-pointer from junior Devon Schultz.

It was an emphatic way to end the half and helped the Rockets carry the momentum into the second half.

"Going into the locker room up four, that was great feeling. Our guys were pretty high," Otte said. "We liked what we were doing. It was working. The zone was working. The man-offenses that we were running, we were getting looks. So hats off to our guys."

The Rockets never trailed again. Senior Isaac Stoesz scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and Drinken added 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

Collectively, the Rockets had a solid second half.

"We were getting rebounds," Otte said of the Rockets, who out-rebounded L-P 31-20. "They were getting one shot and we were cleaning the boards up so they didn't get many second chance opportunities."

Schultz finished with 13 points with three 3-pointers. Ehleringer had nine points and senior AJ Weidner contributed five points.

Randolph (22-6) next faces second-seeded Hayfield (23-5) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Drinken said he feels the way the team has played as of late, along with the second-half surge against L-P, the Rockets are a dangerous team. Randolph has won 10 in a row and 15 of 16 since a three-game losing streak Dec. 27-Jan. 7.

"We know how terrible we played against them the first time," Drinken said of the 66-60, season-opening loss to the Vikings. "They've been here before, but we're rolling."