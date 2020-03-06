The third-seeded Wildcats trailed by seven points in the opening minute of the second half. They trailed by 11 with 13 minutes, 6 seconds left, but got back to within three thanks to a 17-9 run in the following 5 minutes. The Wildcats continued to trail, but crept closer and closer to regaining a lead they once held with 8:52 left in the first half.

The comeback fell short, and No. 1 Rochester Lourdes won the girls' basketball Section 1AA championship 50-46 Thursday night at the Mayo Civic Arena.

"Our kids are going to crawl back. They're never going to quit," Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said. "They are never out of it and they showed that tonight."

Alyssa Ustby, after getting mostly shut down in the first half with just six points, carried the Eagles in the second half. She finished with a game-high 22 points.

Wieme said the task of guarding her was quite difficult despite having a rotation of three supreme defenders in Torrie Rehder, Hannah Gadient and Joslyn Carlson guard the Eagle senior.

"We wanted to go ready to trap and switch and rotate. We weren't going to just put one person on her," Wieme said. "I felt like we did turn her over a little bit, but just that length and her skill is something (Lourdes) can always go to."

The two teams engaged in a defensive battle from the opening tip. The Wildcats brought tons of pressure to each ball handler and disrupted passing lanes to the post. The pressure also kept Ustby off the score sheet until just over 10 minutes into the game.

The Wildcats continued to hound the Lourdes while committing very few fouls. The calling card of the Wildcats, its intense press, needed to be as good as it was to remain in the game because of the struggles to score on the other end with the Eagles getting their own stops.

Every basket for each team seemingly involved a hard cut through or around multiple defenders to the basket for a layup. Wieme said simply, "nothing was easy."

As the Wildcats tried to regain a lead, Ustby continued to score when the Eagles needed it. Ahead 39-36 with 7:12 to play, the Eagles did enough as they outscored the Wildcats 11-10 the rest of the way.

It wasn't until Ustby made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to extend a 2-point lead to four, that the Wildcats were finally out of it.

Arianna Thomforde led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Elissa Lodermeier scored 10 points in the second half, ending the night with 14. Joslyn Carlson added eight points.

Not saying goodbye

At one point in the second half, the Wildcats had two juniors, a sophomore, a freshman and an eighth-grader on the floor. Wieme said it showed just how far the Wildcats have come.

"We're a young team. That was the last thing we said. We don't say goodbye to anyone," Wieme said of the current roster that ended the season 26-4 overall. "We've never used that as an excuse, but it is the reality. A lot of kids have played on this floor before, but a lot haven't. That youth is exciting. Now we need to capitalize on it. We need kids to hit a three, we need kids to take steps forward to get better."

Wieme said the leadership of the team with its many juniors and the confidence they bring every night blossomed throughout the season.

"We have five players who are in their third year of varsity basketball," Wieme said. "They play like it. They act like it. The conduct themselves like it. They're driven, they have high goals and it doesn't matter what class we're in, they're going to pursue them."

Having had so much previous success in past years at the Class A level with mostly the current group, Wieme said the team never made much of the jump to Class AA this season. He said the team remained determined to taste the success again.

"For us to be in the section final down to the final seconds, we're thrilled with where we are," he said. "We also remember how great it was to go to state and we want to go back."