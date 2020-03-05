The impressive charge by the New Richmond girls in the WIAA Division 2 basketball tournament came to an end on Thursday night.

The Tigers, playing in the sectional tournament for the first time since 1998, were defeated by Onalaska 52-46 in the sectional semifinal game played Thursday at La Crosse Central High School. Onalaska advances to the sectional title game to face Hortonville, which was an 87-27 winner over Rhinelander in the other sectional semifinal game. Saturday’s game will be played in Marshfield.

In the sectional game, the Tigers struggled sporadically on offense, and that was their downfall. The Tigers played gritty defense throughout the game. The Tigers trailed 18-15 with 8:45 left in the first half when freshman Gabby Aune sank a 3-pointer. The Tigers then went more than six minutes without scoring, falling behind 28-15. The deficit stood at 30-17 at halftime.

In the second half the Tigers couldn’t gain any ground in the first eight minutes. Then, six straight Tiger points cut the margin to 38-32. Onalaska responded, and with 4:55 left, the margin was 48-36.

In the last five minutes, the Tigers played with passion. Senior Jessica Hagman scored all eight of her points in the final nine minutes and junior Barb Kling was the Tigers’ one consistent threat throughout the game. She scored on numerous drives to the rim, finishing with a team-high 14 points. When Kling hit two free throws and Hagman went coast-to-coast with a steal, the Tigers had shaved the margin to 48-44 with 2:28 left.

The Tigers got as close as 49-46 when Kling scored on a drive with 38 seconds left. Onalaska followed with three free throws to close out the game.