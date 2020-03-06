Any suspense was over early for both Stillwater and East Ridge at Hastings High School Thursday night.

The eighth-ranked Ponies jumped out to a commanding 17-4 lead early, led 42-17 at the break and cruised to an 83-37 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AAAA girls’ basketball finals.

Any hopes the Raptors had of getting back in the game were crushed by Stillwater’s 20-0 run to open the second half.

The win puts Stillwater (23-5) back in the girls' state basketball tournament. The Ponies were Class AAAA state runners-up last season.

The Raptors (18-11) saw their season end in the section finals for the third time in five seasons.

“I’m just so proud of our kids for the fight that they had,” said East Ridge head coach Glen Wurm. “For us to be in a section final again – this is three times in five years that we’re in a section final – and particularly with these girls coming off the previous couple of years that were really challenging ... What a credit to the senior leadership on this team.”

Indeed, the Raptors were led all season by a quartet of seniors: Kate Burns, Ella Stegeman, Madalyn Slavin and Grace Bennett. They stuck with the Raptors during some pretty lean times and were paid dividends this season.

“It’s what makes it a little bit sweeter and we talked about that in the locker room,” Wurm added. “Really it’s the adversity and the character of the people in that locker room that have always had great perspective and understood and accepted responsibility when we lost and understood why we lost. And at the same time understood why we won and didn’t get too high or too low in either circumstance. And for us to be here in a section final was just an incredible job by these girls.”

Stillwater, the Suburban East Conference champion, romped through the section this winter, winning games by 77 points (North St. Paul), 38 (Woodbury) and 46 (East Ridge) to advance.

While acknowledging Stillwater’s prowess Thursday, Wurm emphasized how far the Raptors have come these last two seasons.

East Ridge was winless on the season two years ago, going 0-16 in the SEC and 0-26 overall as injuries wrecked the year. Last year was better as the Raptors finished 4-12 in the conference and 9-18 on the season. This year the Raptors climbed to 18 wins and finished tied for third in the SEC with a 12-6 record.

Section wins over Tartan and previous nemesis White Bear Lake were also feathers in the Raptors' cap.

Stegeman scored 12 points and Burns 10 to lead the Raptors offensively against Stillwater.