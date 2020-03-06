New Life Academy's boys' basketball season came to an end on Thursday, March 5, with a 64-54 loss to St. Agnes in the Section 4AA playoffs.

Kollin Kaemingk led all scorers with 30 points for the Eagles while teammate Erick Reader added 10. But no other New Life Academy player reached double-digits. Austin Woolf and Konner Ware each had five points for the Eagles.

St. Agnes got 19 points from Sam Masek and 10 each from Drew Okerstrom and Caleb Flood. The win was the third of the season over New Life Academy, including 46-42 and 64-61 victories in January and February, respectively.

The Eagles finished the season 8-19 overall and 4-10 in the Skyline Conference.