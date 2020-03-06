The East Ridge boys’ basketball team took an 18-point lead into halftime and stayed on the gas Wednesday in an 81-47 victory over Stillwater in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals.

Ben Carlson’s 25 points was a game-high while fellow Raptor Kendall Blue added 18 points in the victory.

Top-seeded East Ridge held all Ponies to single-digit scoring.

The Raptors move on to play fifth-seeded Tartan at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hastings High School. The section championship game is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, back in Hastings.

Woodbury 48, WBL 44

A combined 37 points is what Woodbury and White Bear Lake took into halftime on Wednesday, with the Royals possessing a 22-15 advantage.

The scoring picked up a bit in the second half as third-seeded Woodbury held off the sixth-seeded Bears for a 48-44 Section 4AAAA quarterfinal victory.

Bradley Cimperman and Mac Lockner each scored 12 points to lead the Royals while Devin Padelford had the next-highest total with eight.

White Bear Lake’s Moses Hancock was the only Bear in double figures with 14 points.

Woodbury will face second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hastings High School. The teams split two regular season games with the Raiders winning 64-51 back in mid-December while the Royals won 82-78 in double overtime in early February.

Eastview 103, Park 63

Top-seeded Eastview had no trouble with Park on Wednesday, ending the Wolfpack’s season with a 103-63 victory in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals.

Jayden Lane led Park with 22 points while Evan Bearth added 12. Jake Kuemmel was third in scoring for the Wolfpack with eight.

Jaylen James led all scorers with 30 points and his Eastview teammate Steven Crowl added 23.

Park ended the season with a 4-23 overall record including a 1-17 mark in Suburban East Conference play.