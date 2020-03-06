Holding the third-seeded KoMets to a minuscule seven points in the first half, the No. 1-seeded Wingers dominated in a 57-24 girls' basketball Section 1AAA final at the Mayo Civic Arena Friday night.

As the starters sat next to each other on the end of the bench, Red Wing eighth-grader Mayzee Thorson scored her first varsity points. It was the final points in what was a statement victory.

“As the season went on, this group is on a mission to erase what they felt was a disappointing end to last year,” said Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson. “They did that. It showed up in our semifinal game last Saturday. It showed up again.”

“I think we were definitely motivated to not lose tonight because of what happened last year,” added Red Wing senior Kyli Nelson. “We were motivated to get to the state tournament, finally.”

For the first time since 2013, the Wingers are headed back to the state tournament. Nelson said she’s never thought about going, until knowing the section final win was secure.

“It's kind of a relief off my shoulders,” Nelson said.

As for how the Wingers got the section win, the defensive scheme against the KoMets post play, and taking away the 3-point shot, were keys in Johnson’s plan.

One of those keys involved Abi Deming, who said she knew she’d have a tough assignment in K-M star junior Mya Suess.

“She's really good. One of the best post players I've ever guarded,” Deming said of Suess. “She's strong and can get in a good position. I knew I had to just stay straight up, make her finish. Staying straight up was key.”

“We had an idea of what Mya likes to do,” Johnson said. “She likes to go over that left shoulder a lot. We weren't going to foul, we were just going to make that shot difficult and then make sure (Suess) didn't get the rebound.”

Deming boxed out Suess and eliminated her from driving to the basket on her right. On the other end, the Wingers saw Sydney Rahn and Deming have their best game's collectively. Add in the emergence of Sammi Chandler, and the Wingers were not to be messed with on this night.

Nearly 2 minutes into the game, the Wingers led 5-0. Then they really kicked it into gear.

The Wingers went on a 13-3 run the next 9 minutes. In that span, the KoMets scored their first points with 10 minutes left. After a K-M free throw, Red Wing then went on a 16-4 run to end the half.

By the end of the first half, Rahn had 13 points, Chandler had eight and Deming had seven. K-M had seven.

The KoMets didn't reach double-digits until 14 minutes, 4 seconds remained in the second half. While the Wingers were getting most of their points at the free-throw line, the Red Wing defense and rebounding crew continued to give K-M fits.

“We talked about not being satisfied,” Johnson said of the halftime message to the team. “Our goal was to win the second half, too. We won the first half, let's not go out and coast. Let's go out and try to win the second half.”

Rahn ended the night with 16 points and eight rebounds while Deming had 12 points and eight rebounds. Chandler, off the bench, had 11 points. Lily Befort finished with six points and Kyli Nelson scored five points.

Red Wing, ranked sixth in Class AAA, currently sits at 27-2 overall. The Wingers await the state seeding meeting to find out their next opponent. The first day of games is scheduled for Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

“It was worth the wait,” Deming said when asked about being able to go to state.

Other ranked state qualifiers include No. 1 DeLaSalle (Section 4AAA), No. 2 Becker (Section 5AAA), No. 3 Simley (Section 3AAA), No. 5 Academy of Holy Angels (Section 6AAA) and No. 9 Alexandria (Section 8AAA).

Unranked schools include Waconia (Section 2AAA), which gave sixth-ranked Marshall its first loss of the season on Thursday, and Hermantown (Section 7AAA).

The Wingers have not faced any of the other state qualifiers.

Class AAA state quarterfinals

At Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis

TBD vs. No. 1 seed, 10 a.m.

No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 12 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 2 seed, 2 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 3 seed, 4 p.m.