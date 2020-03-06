It was a sweep for the three local boys’ basketball teams on Friday night as New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central all advanced with home victories in the WIAA regional playoffs. All three teams will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday in regional championship games.

New Richmond advanced in Division 2 with a 66-56 win over Medford. The Tigers head south Saturday where they will play at La Crosse Central.

St. Croix Central was a 69-50 winner over Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers will be back on their home court in a Division 3 final on Saturday, hosting Bloomer, which upset St. Croix Falls 66-64 on Friday.

Somerset advanced with a 58-44 win over Northwestern. The Spartans get their third chance of the season to take on Prescott on Saturday in the Division 3 final.

One thing all three teams had in common Friday was they played excellent ball in the first half. All three led by double-digits by halftime.

New Richmond

The Tigers earned their 20th win of the season with Friday’s win over Medford. Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the Tigers had plenty of respect for Medford, which finished the season with a 19-5 record and was the undefeated champion of the Great Northern Conference.

Medford started the game by hitting a flurry of 3-pointers to take a 9-4 lead. The Tigers then ironed out their defensive coverage and they took the lead with a 16-4 charge that put them in front 27-17. Medford was able to cut the margin to six points once late in the first half, but the Tigers led 33-23 at the break. The closest Medford got in the second half was seven points.

One of the reasons the Tigers could keep pace early in the game was the play of sophomore C.J. Campbell. Campbell scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, scoring 15 of the Tigers’ first 19 points. This was one of Campbell’s best all-around games. He rebounded well and he showed good judgment in not hurrying the ball upcourt in situations where he might have been caught in traps.

“C.J. played under control, within himself,” Montreal said.

Senior Joey Kidder carried the Tigers in the second half. He scored 12 points in the first half and 14 in the second half, finishing with a game-high 26.

The respect the Tigers had for Medford was directed into a fierce defensive effort from the Tigers.

“Defense won the game,” Montreal stated.

The Tigers will now play at La Crosse Central at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Central is 18-5 this season, but don’t let that record fool you. Central played one of the most difficult schedules in the state, facing Minnehaha Academy and played in a national tournament in Florida. La Crosse standout Johnny Davis is averaging 28 points per game this season. Montreal said Central runs an NBA style offense that isolates players for scoring chances. That starts with Davis, who is 6-5, and Terrance Thompson, who stands 6-7 and averages 13 points per game.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers went into Friday’s game with a plan of pounding the ball into their post players as often as possible. It worked to perfection. After Baldwin-Woodville scored the first four points of the game, the Panthers surged back and took control, leading by 19 points at halftime.

Junior Kelson Klin and sophomore Carson Hinzman both scored in double figures as the Panthers featured their post players in the offense. Klin finished with 20 points.

“Kelson played probably his best game,” said Central coach Randy Jordan.

With Central’s post offense working so effectively, the B-W defense was forced to collapse into the paint. That left Central’s perimeter shooters with unfettered views of the hoop. Sophomore Colin Hackbarth continued his recent hot streak, finishing with a career-high of 18 points.

“He’s been shooting well the past couple weeks. You can tell in practice, he’s feeling it,” Jordan said.

The Panthers host a Bloomer team Saturday that has a 14-10 record. Jordan said that record is deceiving. Bloomer had two key players ineligible for 11 games. He said in the games where Bloomer has had those players, they are 13-3.

Somerset

The Spartans were facing the defending sectional champions when they hosted the 16-win Northwestern team on Friday. Somerset relied heavily on its defense and it paid off.

The Spartans held Northwestern’s top two perimeter threats without a 3-pointer, resulting in the Tigers finishing 2-20 from beyond the arc.

“We guarded the best we have all year,” said Somerset coach Troy Wink about his team’s defensive showing. “I thought our first half was our best first half of the year.”

Wink said Ty Madden and Jack Cook were the players put in charge of shutting down Northwestern’s perimeter threats. With the defense excelling, the offense followed suit. That resulted in the Spartans building a 40-18 lead by halftime.

The Spartans rode a balanced scoring attack. Cook finished with 16 points, Madden scored 15 and Melvin Ortiz scored 14, with 10 coming in the first half. Madden finished with 10 rebounds, Mason Cook nine and Ortiz eight.

Somerset, now 15-9, lost 88-76 the last time they faced Prescott. Wink said one of the keys for the Spartans on Saturday will be trying to stop Prescott post Jacob Doffing, who had a huge first half time last time they played.