RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The fifth-seeded Wildcat boy’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 66-54 victory over No. 4 Tomah in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday night in Tomah.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures to send the Cats to the regional semifinal against top-seeded Onalaska Saturday night.

River Falls never trailed and led by as many as 15 in the first half on its way to opening up a 29-17 lead at the break.

Payton Flood finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Zac Johnson had 15 points, four assists and two steals while JT Dougherty added 10 points and six boards.

Michael Schurman contributed nine points and Liam Dougherty scored seven while Mike Johnson had six points and six rebounds.

River Falls shot 46 percent from the field (21-of-46) while holding Tomah to 17 of 45 shooting. The Cats also outrebounded the Timberwolves 32-28.

The Wildcats improved to 18-5 and will face Onalaska (22-1) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Onalaska. Tomah finished its season with a record of 17-6.