HUDSON, Wis.-- The fifth-seeded Hudson boys’ basketball team had to work for everything it got in its Division 1 regional semifinal against No. 12 Appleton North Friday night. But in the end, it got a 58-56 win over the Lightning.

After leading by nine early in the second half the Raiders found themselves trailing by four, 53-49, with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining before Brandon Moeri and Luke Healy hit two free throws each to tie the score with 2:01 left.

Hudson’s Mateo Renta secured a big rebound on the other end, leading toa drive by Healy with 1:24 remaining to put the Raiders up 55-53, and Renta hit two free throws with 33.9 seconds remaining to make it a four-point game, 57-53, with 23 seconds on the clock. But Appleton North wouldn’t go away and drilled a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to pull within one, 57-56.

Healy was fouled on the inbound pass and made one of two shots from the line to double Hudson’s lead. The Raiders had two fouls to give in the final 11 seconds and got the clock down to 6.8 seconds without allowing a Lightning shot before an Appleton North 3-point attempt under pressure at the buzzer came up short.

Healy led the Raiders with 15 points and Charlie Neuenschwander scored 14 points, including 12 in the second half, while Renta finished with 13 points and Moeri had eight.

Hudson improved to 17-5 and will face fourth-seeded Eau Claire North (16-7) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Eau Claire.