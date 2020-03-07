River Falls’ senior Kylie Strop was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year to headline a list of four Wildcats named to the 2019-20 all-conference team by the conference coaches.

Hudson had three players honored, including juniors Audrey Hatfield and Sophia Jonas, who joined Strop on the five player first team.

River Falls’ seniors Abby Doerre and Taylor Weick were both named to the second team while Hudson senior Lauren Stolzman and River Falls junior Taylor Kasten received honorable mention.

Strop, who earned All-BRC honors for the fourth straight season, led the conference in scoring with an average of 17.6 points per game while pulling down an average of 8.9 rebounds, second only to Hatfield’s conference leading 9. She also dished out 4.1 assists per game, tops in the BRC, while averaging 2.5 steals.

Strop finished the season as the Wildcats’ second leading career scorer with 1.545 points, second only to Karly Murphy’s 1,589 accumulated from 2013-16. She will attend North Dakota State University on a basketball scholarship in the fall.

Doerre averaged 6.8 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while blocking 18 total shots and Weick averaged 9 points per game while leading the BRC in 3-pointers made with 47. Kasten’s 21 blocked shots were third best in the conference while averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

River Falls went 11-1 in BRC play to win its first conference championship in school history while finishing 20-4 overall.

Hatfield, Jonas and Stolzman were all named to All-BRC teams for the second straight season after helping Hudson finish second in the BRC this season with a record of 10-2 (17-6 overall).

In addition to leading the conference in rebounding, Hatfield was the BRC’s top shot blocker with 48 while averaging a team-high 13.3 points per game while Jonas averaged 13 points and 3.7 assists. Stolzman was honored by the conference coaches despite missing half the season with an ACL injury suffered over the summer. She averaged 11.5 points and nearly two assists in 12 games.

Jonas is a repeat selection to the All-BRC First Team while Stolzman earned second team honors a year ago and Hatfield received honorable mention.