The St. Croix Central boys earned a WIAA regional basketball championship for the second straight season, but New Richmond and Somerset both saw their seasons come to an end in the regional finals played on Saturday night.

Central won its regional title with a 55-41 win over Bloomer. Central advances to the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against Prescott, which will be played at Somerset on Thursday, March 12.

New Richmond gave a valiant effort against the outstanding team against La Crosse Central, but lost the Division 2 regional final, 76-58.

Somerset went to Prescott and battled evenly with the Cardinals throughout their game. Prescott won the regional title, edging Somerset 70-65.

St. Croix Central

Saturday’s game gave the Panthers their second straight regional championship. It also means Central and Prescott will meet up in the WIAA playoffs for the third straight season. In 2018, Prescott eliminated Central. Last year, Central defeated Prescott in the regional title game.

The Panthers lost to Prescott twice during the regular season, though both games were close. Central coach Randy Jordan said the Panthers will be looking at new ways in stopping Prescott’s main scoring threats, Parker Nielsen and Jacob Doffing. It won’t be surprising if Central senior Trevor Kopacz spends a great deal of the game shadowing Nielsen. He’s been the Panthers’ go-to defender this season.

“My brother (Austin) had that role last year and I’ll do my best,” Kopacz said of facing Nielsen in the playoffs.

Kopacz and his fellow perimeter defenders helped shut down Bloomer’s guard-heavy attack.

“I honestly love it,” Kopacz said of drawing the assignment of facing top opponents. “It’s fun to have the coaches’ trust in me.”

Jordan said one of the things that became early in the team’s work last summer was Kopacz’s ability to defend.

“He’s our defensive leader. It’s been that way all year,” Jordan said.

The Panthers started the game well, building a 21-14 lead. The Panthers then had their one stretch of offensive struggles, going more than five minutes without scoring. Bloomer scored 12 straight points to grab a 26-21 lead. That lead didn’t last long.

Central sophomore Colin Hackbarth answered with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Panthers the lead. The Panthers finished the half with an 11-0 run to lead 32-26 at halftime.

The Panthers maintained the lead throughout the second half, despite two surges where Bloomer cut the margin to four points. It was juniors Jackson Pettit and Kelson Klin who helped sail through the troubled waters in the final minutes.

Pettit finished with 17 points, Klin 16 and Hackbarth 15 as the Panthers again had excellent scoring balance. Hackbarth scored all 15 of his points in the first half, keeping the Panthers in front as they sorted out the best way to succeed against the Blackhawks.

“If Hackbarth and Pettit can shoot like that (in future playoff games), we’ll be tough to beat,” Jordan said. “Kelson (Klin) had a great game. He played within himself.”

This is the fourth regional championship in the history of the Panther boys program.

New Richmond

The Tigers went into Saturday’s game as huge underdogs against La Crosse Central. After a few difficult minutes to start the game, the Tigers put up an admirable battle in the 76-58 loss.

Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead and it quickly built to 22-5. The Tigers then began to hit shots that weren’t falling at the start of the game. Among those shots was a pair of 3-pointers for senior Joey Kidder, which put him over the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

The Tigers drew within 10 points, causing Central to switch to a 1-3-1 zone. Central was the tallest opponent the Tigers have faced all season and that forced the Tigers to change away from their usual game. Coach Rick Montreal said the Tigers gave up on trying to get the ball into the paint for shots, solely relying on 3-point attempts for scoring. The Tigers sank 13 3-pointers in the game.

“They’re bigger than they look on film. They’re all 6-5 and the center is 6-7. It was crazy,” Montreal said.

While the Tigers were smaller, they played defense with the same intensity that has carried them all season. At halftime the score stood at 33-20 and the Tigers were feeling like they were competing.

“We survived. (Central) was the team showing frustration,” Montreal said. “Holding them to 33 points for a half is pretty darn good.”

Central opened the second half with the only stretch where it was able to score in transition and quickly the lead got up to 20 points. Again, the Tigers regrouped. They kept the margin between 14-16 points for most of the second half.

“At that point, we were playing even with one of the best teams in the state. We couldn’t gain ground on them, but we had fun trying,” Montreal said.

Central is considered one of the premier basketball programs in the state. This is Central’s fifth straight regional championship.

C.J. Campbell led the Tigers with 16 points. Jack Stuedemann finished with 13 points and Kidder scored 12 points.

The Tigers finish the season with a 20-4 record.

Somerset

The Spartans battled right to the final second at Prescott on Saturday. Through the first two-thirds of the game the teams battled evenly, with Somerset leading 42-38 early in the second half after the score was tied 36-36 at halftime. The half opened for Somerset with Jack Cook and Ty Madden draining 3-pointers.

Prescott then went on a decisive 15-0 run. The Spartans continued to battle and the lead was in the 2-6 point range most of the remaining minutes. A three-point play from Liam Salmon made the score 68-65 with 1.7 seconds left, before Prescott hit two free throws in the final second.

“To the very end, we never quit. We have ourselves a chance to win the game,” said Somerset coach Troy Wink.

The first half was an offensive showcase. Prescott freshman Jordan Malmlov hit six 3-pointers in the half, but Somerset used its scoring balance to match his scoring. Both teams finished the night with seven successful treys.

Prescott had 6-8 Jacob Doffing in the middle of its defense, meaning the Spartans had to make wise choices on offense. They challenged Doffing, but also tried to get their shots where he couldn’t have an effect on them.

Madden and Melvin Ortiz both finished with 17 points to lead Somerset, with Jack Cook scoring 14. Madden finished with eight rebounds. Ortiz supplied seven rebounds and four assists. The Spartans hit the boards hard, keeping numerous possessions alive with 15 offensive rebounds.

Wink said he advised his players in the playoff opener that if the playoff run came to an end, make sure it was “on their terms.” He said the way they played Saturday was an effort they can be proud about.

“That’s how you want to go out is giving your all. We trusted whoever took a shot, that it was the right choice. I trusted their decision making and I think they did too,” Wink said. “It’s not just that we played hard, we played together.”

The Spartans finished the season with a 15-10 record.