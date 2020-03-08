HASTINGS, Minn. -- Third-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall opened with a devastating 19-4 blitz to start the game and Woodbury never really recovered in a Section 4AAAA boy’s basketball section semifinal Saturday afternoon at Hastings High School.

The Raiders (24-4) advanced to the section finals with a 63-46 win where they will meet old rival East Ridge (23-5) for a state tournament berth. The Raptors defeated Tartan 66-50 in Saturday's second semifinal game at Hastings.

Woodbury ended its 2019-20 season with a 19-9 record.

The Royals, seeded third in the section, struggled offensively from the start, trailing 19-4 after the game's first seven minutes. Cretin, the No. 2 seed, led 28-14 at the half. Just three players scored for Woodbury in the first half, Junior guard Devin Padelford had eight points, while senior guard Charlie Wilson and junior forward Donald West, who had one 3-point basket apiece.

Woodbury split a pair of regular-season games with the Raiders, losing at home 64-51, but then winning in St. Paul, 82-78, on Feb. 7.

But the Royals had no answer for Cretin’s fast start Thursday.

“I told them we had a heck of a season,” said Woodbury head coach Kent Getzlaff. “To go from six wins last year to 19 this year and compete in the section semifinals … I’m very proud of this team.”

Indeed, the Royals went from 6 wins to 19, and from a 4-12, eighth-place finish in the Suburban East Conference to a 12-6 record and a third-place conference finish this winter. And while the Royals got great senior leadership this campaign, the future looks bright with the return next season of Padelford, West, Bradley Cimperman, Mac Lockner and others.

Woodbury defeated White Bear Lake 48-44 in the quarterfinals to advance – the Royals first section win since the 2016-17 season.

The second half Thursday was more of the same. Cretin's defense just proved too tough a nut for the Royals to crack. The Royals were down 41-20 with 10 minutes remaining. Woodbury trailed by double digits the rest of the game, never getting closer than 11 points at 51-40 with 3:34 to play.

The Royals were held to just 17 field goals, 11 2s and six 3s.

West led Woodbury offensively with 12 points, Padelford had 10 and Lockner eight.

All five CDH starters scored in double figures, led by J’Vonne Hadley’s 15 points.