HASTINGS, Minn. – For a while – the first 13 minutes of the first half, really – things looked a little shaky for 10th-ranked East Ridge.

A Tartan team that came in with 24 wins in 27 games was giving the Raptors everything they could handle. The game was tied at 11-11, 13-13 and then 15-all. East Ridge star senior forward Ben Carlson, meanwhile, was riding the bench with a pair of first-half fouls.

And then little by little, the game changed completely. East Ridge weathered the early storm and pulled away late for a 66-50 victory and a spot in the Section 4AAAA finals.

“We just talked about sticking to our plan,” said East Ridge head coach Josh Peltier. “They’re a really good team. We knew they were going to come out and play extremely hard. They’re so well-coached and they have a toughness about them. And we just talked all week about matching that toughness and exceeding it. And just sticking with our plan.”

The Raptors will take on a familiar rival for the section title and a trip to the boys’ state basketball tournament. Cretin-Derham Hall handled Woodbury in the early semifinal, winning 63-46, to advance.

It’s the third-straight section final matchup between East Ridge and Cretin. East Ridge won 71-45 last season to qualify for its first boys’ state basketball tournament. Cretin won 62-52 two seasons ago.

The third-ranked Raiders (24-4) and the 10th-ranked Raptors (23-5) will play for the section championship at 7 p.m. Thursday, back at Hastings High School. East Ridge and Cretin split the regular-season series, with the Raiders winning the first game 73-62 and the Raptors taking the second, and the Suburban East Conference championship, 72-67, on Feb. 28.

“We beat them last time and I think we can beat them again,” said East Ridge’s Kendall Blue. “We’ve just got to come ready for practice this week, same game plan as last time we played them. We’ve got to know who the shooters are, who we’re guarding, what we’re doing on offense and play our game.”

But to get the rematch, the Raptors had to survive talented Tartan team Saturday. Tartan came out with a very aggressive full-court pressing defense and it took the Raptors a while to find their sea legs. They also ganged up to hem in and hammer Ben Carlson. And for awhile, that strategy worked.

“It was definitely a lot more than in the past, but you’ve just got to keep playing,” Carlson said of the physical battles inside. “I knew they were going to do that coming into the game and you’ve just got to be ready for it. You’ve got to make your free throws and be strong down there.”

Fortunately for the Raptors, they had a host of other players step up in Carlson’s absence.

After being knotted at 15-all, the Raptors outscored the Titans 10-4 in the final five minutes of the first half, led by sophomore guard Blue who scored eight points in the opening 17 minutes.

“We knew they were going to speed us up,” said Brody Kriesel. “We came out and we let them speed us up so we went into a time out and coach said we’ve got to stop letting them speed us up. We gave the ball to Ben, we spaced out and we just slowed it up and kept it at our pace.

“I think the team played well. We started off a little slow but we came out and we executed our stuff and we went with our game plan and we executed and finished. That's all we needed.”

East Ridge led Tartan 25-19 at the half.

“Obviously we’d love to have Ben in the game,” said Peltier. “But when he got in foul trouble the other guys stepped up. I’m just so proud of them. It was a true team win.”

The Raptors were in control the second half, building their lead slowly but surely, East Ridge led 40-28 with 11-17 to play and then 52-36 with 6:14 remaining.

Carlson led East Ridge with 22 points, Blue had 18, while Brody Kriesel and Nolan Goetz scored eight each.