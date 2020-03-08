Ethan Slaathaug relatively struggled with his 3-point shooting this season, making 31-percent of his long-distance shots.

After getting a look at him Saturday, that’s hard to picture.

Slaathaugh put Hayfield on his back offensively for the first three-quarters of the game, when he buried all but one of his six 3-pointers, then watched teammates take turns making shots after that as the No. 2-seeded Vikings won a 68-60 thriller over No. 3 seed Randolph. It came in the Section One, Class A boys basketball semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

What looms now is an all-Gopher Conference final, with No. 1 seed and 10th-ranked Blooming Prairie playing Hayfield at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena for the right to go to the state tournament.

Blooming Prairie beat Hayfied in both regular-season meetings between the teams.

But the Blossoms may not be able to do it a third time if Slaathaug -- who averages 23 points per game -- can muster what he did against Randolph.

The junior acknowledged how important his production figured to be Saturday. So he stepped up, hitting the crucial shots that were available as Hayfied had to negotiate Randolph’s tough 2-3 zone defense.

By game’s end, he’d drained 6 of 8 tries from 3-point distance en route to his game-high 20 points.

“We were moving the ball well, and my teammates were getting me really good shots,” Slaathaugh said. “Randolph was playing that zone, so I knew I needed to make those (3-pointers). I felt confident out there. The ball felt good off my fingertips when I shot.”

It felt good off Rockets players fingertips for much of the afternoon as well. Randolph totaled seven 3-pointers, while Hayfield was five better than that with 12.

Randolph’s early marksmanship put it in a nice spot. The hot-shooting Rockets built a 34-31 halftime lead in a contest that had over-the-top intensity, start to finish.

“Randolph was really hitting shots,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said. “But we were still within striking distance at halftime which gave me confidence.”

Pack’s confidence took a big spike just into the second half. By then, he’d watched his team go on a 12-4 scoring run aided by back-to-back 3-pointers by Isaac Matti. There was also some big-time play from 6-feet-7 center Luke Dudycha during that six-minute stretch, with him grinding his way for three inside baskets.

“Dudycha was really good for us,” Slaathaugh said. “He played really hard.”

By then, Hayfield was on top 46-38, then matched that eight-point advantage a few minutes later after two Dudycha free throws.

But Randolph didn’t go away. It forced a series of Hayfield turnovers and used some more hot shooting, including back-to-back 3’s by AJ Weidner to tie things up at 53 with 3:55 left.

Hayfield, which bumped its record to 24-5, had an answer. It turned to the final of Slaathaugh’s six 3-pointers, then some clutch free throws shooting to retake the lead for good. Hayfield, which was a stellar 18-for-22 from the line, was aided down the stretch by Patrick Towey. The senior took six free throws in the final 1:34 and made them all.

Weidner led the Rockets with 18 points on four 3-point shots. Isaac Stoesz scored 13 points. Dane Ehleringer had 12 points with three 3-pointers, and Nick Drinken added eight points.

Randolph ended the season 22-7 overall.