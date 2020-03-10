Junior Zac Johnson of River Falls and Luke Healy of Hudson both earned All-Big Rivers Conference honors for the second time with selection to the All-BRC First Team for the 2019-20 season.

Johnson is one of four Wildcats honored by the conference coaches while Healy and senior teammate Charlie Neuenschwander earned recognition from Hudson.

River Falls junior JT Dougherty, an honorable mention pick a year ago, was named to the second team along with Neuenschwander while River Falls’ seniors Payton Flood and Mike Johnson received honorable mention.

Zac Johnson finished third in the conference in scoring this year with an average of 21.3 points per game. He hit a conference-high 75 3-pointers this season to become the Wildcats’ all-time 3-point leader and reached the 1,000 point mark Feb. 11 against New Richmond.

Healy was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore last year and led the Raiders in scoring this season with an average of 18.1 points per game, fourth best in the BRC. He also averaged a team-high three assists per game and led the Raiders in total steals with 37 while shooting a team-high 79 percent from the free throw line.

Neuenschwander was honored by the conference coaches for the first time after averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Hudson while Dougherty averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for River Falls.

Mike Johnson pulled down a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game and averaged 10.5 points for River Falls while teammate Flood scored 9.4 points and pulled down 4.6 rebounds while dishing out a team-high 3.5 assists per contest.

River Falls finished second in the BRC this season with a record of 9-3 (18-6 overall), while Hudson tied for third with a mark of 8-4 (17-6 overall).