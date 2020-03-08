HUDSON, Wis.-- One night after scratching out a 58-56 victory over 12th seeded Appleton North, the fifth-seeded Hudson boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 52-44 loss to No. 4 Eau Claire North in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Saturday night in Eau Claire.

It’s the third loss of the season for the Raiders against Eau Claire North after the Huskies swept a pair of games from Hudson during the regular season.

Junior Luke Healy hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut Eau Claire North’s lead to 32-28 at the break, but the Raiders managed just 16 second half points while Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year Dalton Banks led the Huskies with a 30-point, 15-rebound night.

Cole Jacobson finished as Hudson’s leading scorer with eight points and Healy, Bennett Swavely and Brandon Moeri scored seven each while Charlie Neuenschwander scored six.

The night before in Hudson, the Raiders had to work hard for everything they got in their 58-56 regional semifinal win over No. 12 Appleton North.

After leading by nine early in the second half Hudson found itself trailing by four, 53-49, with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining before Moeri and Healy hit two free throws each to tie the score with 2:01 left.

Hudson’s Mateo Renta secured a big rebound on the other end, leading to a drive by Healy with 1:24 remaining to put the Raiders up 55-53, and Renta hit two free throws with 33.9 seconds remaining to make it a four-point game, 57-53, with 23 seconds on the clock. But Appleton North wouldn’t go away and drilled a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to pull within one, 57-56.

Healy was fouled on the inbound pass and made one of two shots from the line to double Hudson’s lead. The Raiders had two fouls to give in the final 11 seconds and got the clock down to 6.8 seconds without allowing a Lightning shot before an Appleton North 3-point attempt under pressure at the buzzer came up short.

Healy led the Raiders with 15 points and Neuenschwander scored 14, including 12 in the second half, while Renta finished with 13 points and Moeri had eight.

Hudson finished the season with a record of 17-6.