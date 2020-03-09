With just two games in the last 15 days, Red Wing has had the luxury to use all those extra days to practice and watch film.

Clearly it's paid off.

The Winger girls' basketball team outscored Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville 120-48 in section play. The preparedness of the team is what head coach Peter Johnson thinks gives the Wingers an edge over any opponent.

"When our girls get a chance to prepare, we're really good," Johnson said.

Part of what has made the Wingers so good is time to focus on game plans for each opponent.

"They are taking in and buying in with our game plans," Johnson said. "We're also getting the most out of our players."

Johnson added that the Wingers have also shown they're able to adjust on the fly. In the semifinal, Albert Lea came out in a 1-3-1 zone, something the Wingers hadn't seen the Tigers do before.

Nevertheless, the Wingers adjusted well due to solid play from many individuals.

In the two section games, junior Abi Deming leads the team with 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior Kyli Nelson has 24 points and was 6-for-12 from 3-point range. Sydney Rahn has contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sammi Chandler has 13 points off the bench. Sydnee Nelson, Lily Befort and Elle Thorson have all rebounded well, each have three assists and a combined 23 points.

The Wingers face Waconia in a quarterfinal on Wednesday at Maturi Pavillion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Wildcats come into the quarterfinal matchup having been battle-tested. At 19-10 overall, six of those losses came against ranked Class AAAA schools. The Wildcats fell to No. 9 Rosemount, No. 1 Hopkins, No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville, No. 5 Chaska and No. 3 Wayzata. The Wildcats also split with No. 4-ranked Marshall of Class AAA, losing 79-75 in the regular season before beating the Tigers 61-50 in the Section 2AAA final.

Johnson he'll be watching more film, but knows the Wildcats like to be aggressive and play fast. He added they like to get out in transition and which will present a challenge to the Winger's guards.

Looking at the other teams in the state tournament, Johnson said he believes most of the attention will be on defending state-champion DeLaSalle and runner-up Becker as the Islanders defeated the Bulldogs 56-40 in the 2019 state title game.

Now that the Wingers are in the state tournament, the goal of the team has shift slightly from getting to state to winning state. Johnson said the year-long goal of going to state was never discussed. Instead, the Wingers have focused on each game and each practice by taking it one day at a time. Deming and Kyli Nelson each said after the section final that mindset has helped balance the team's short- and long-term goals.

Johnson said the players want to win to play their next game in Williams Arena. Beyond that, Johnson said the Wingers will remain motivated no matter the result.

"We're certainly going to try our best," Johnson said. "There's no guarantees (at state). We're going to enjoy the moment and enjoy the success too."