Days after Strop was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year in girls’ basketball, she has now been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State First Team.

Strop, who earned All-BRC honors for the fourth straight season, led the conference in scoring with an average of 17.6 points per game while pulling down an average of 8.9 rebounds. She also dished out 4.1 assists per game, tops in the BRC, while averaging 2.5 steals.

Strop finished the season as the Wildcats’ second leading career scorer with 1.545 points, second only to Karly Murphy’s 1,589 accumulated from 2013-16. Strop will attend North Dakota State University on a basketball scholarship in the fall.

River Falls finished 11-1 in BRC play to win its first conference championship in school history while finishing 20-4 overall.

Wildcats coach Ian Sticht said Strop and her classmates on the team were the catalysts in turning a team that was in last place in the BRC their freshman and sophomore seasons to a conference champion in 2019-20.

“Kylie is a special player that really understands that the only way to find success, is to keep working and stay positive. She is a tremendous teammate who continued to improve all aspects of her game throughout high school. The thing that really set her apart this year was her ability to get her teammates involved, which is truly a testament to how she has developed into such a mature basketball player,” Sticht said.