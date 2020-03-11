MINNEAPOLIS – Finding it hard to put together consecutive baskets, Waconia and No. 3-seed Red Wing battled during regulation. Thirty-six minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner, and in overtime the Wildcats got the stops and shots they needed to pull out a 52-45 win in a Class AAA quarterfinal at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“You just ask for a chance,” said Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson. “At the end of regulation we had a chance. Almost (converted) on that steal right at the very end. They battled. We knew Waconia was going to be really good.”

The Wingers found it hard to get many looks from juniors Abi Deming and Sydney Rahn beneath the basket. Deming finished with nine points, while Rahn didn’t get on the scoresheet until late in the second half with a free throw and finished with three points.

“Their length made it hard; and their aggressive style made it hard,” Johnson said. “Unless you have athletes like that, you can't simulate that.”

The first half may largely be remembered for the missed shots by both teams. The Wingers shot 59 percent, while the Wildcats shot 57.

The Wingers found themselves in an early 13-4 hole after a deep 3-point shot from Waconia. As the Wildcats went cold from the field, the Wingers methodically went on a 12-4 run in the next 11 minutes to get to within a point.

Even with the Wingers continuing to try to block passing lanes and making layups underneath the basket only available in transition, the Wildcats still led. Yet during that run, and into the second half, the Wingers, and to some extent the Wildcats, too, found it hard to handle the ball.

“Was the execution there? No, on either end,” Johnson said. “I don't think it was a clean game, it was a hard-played game.”

Each team had its troubles at the free-throw line as well.

“Our free throw percentage had slid a little bit," Johnson said of the last month of games. "So that's one thing we had worked on in the last three weeks in practice. Today it didn't pay off. The last couple games it had."

In the second half, it was more of the same.

Despite all the trouble the Wingers had offensively, they continued to trade baskets with the Wildcats in the final minutes.

Elle Thorson made 1 of 2 on back-to-back trips to the line to give the Wingers a 34-33 lead, but a layup on the other end put the Wildcats back ahead with 35 seconds to go in regulation. Rahn’s first point of the game tied it 37-37 22 seconds later.

Deming stood tall in the paint to cut off a potential game-winning layup with 13 seconds left. Later, Kyli Nelson intercepted a heave down court to nix a potential game-winning shot for the Wildcats.

In overtime, the Wildcats made their free throws to put the Wingers away.

Johnson said it was disappointing to lose and the players might think about what could have been, but there’s another game ahead on Thursday. There’s more to enjoy.

“I think (the players) would rather have a chance to play again on Friday. That'll be the motivator,” Johnson said of hoping to continue the season with a win in Thursday’s consolation semifinals.

Red Wing faces unseeded Alexandria at Concordia University in St. Paul at 4 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals. The consolation final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Concordia. Unseeded Hermantown and fifth-seeded Holy Angels will play in the other consolation semifinal.

Waconia moved on to face No. 2 seed Becker in Thursday’s championship semifinal with No. 1 seed DeLaSalle taking on No. 4 seed Smiley for the right to play in Saturday’s state championship game.