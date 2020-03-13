Shortly after having lunch on Thursday, Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson received an email notifying him of the cancellation of Friday's consolation and third-place games. The initial public release sounded as if the Wingers would have no game Thursday, but was later clarified to say no consolation games for Friday.

The players started to find out via Twitter in the next few minutes, texting Johnson things like 'is this really it?'

With confirmation of the changes, the Wingers continued to prep for Alexandria albeit with a slightly different mindset.

"It's a weird feeling to caught to up in the moment knowing it's going to be the last time for a pregame speech or a postgame speech with this group. It was a weird," Johnson said of going through the gameday routine.

Despite losing each of its two games at the state tournament, including a 68-56 loss to Alexandria Thursday evening, and despite having the experience cut short regardless of the result of Thursday's game due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wingers walked away remembering just how good they are.

Senior guard Elle Thorson said its sad for her and the seniors to have everything end abruptly, but there's much to be proud of.

"I'm glad we made it here. I was hoping that we would do a little better, but it's OK," Thorson said. "Still making it here is a huge achievement ... I'm really proud of everything I've done since the beginning with the time I've put into this. We're sad, but it was going to happen (eventually)."

Johnson added he got to a see and coach a team willing to control its own fate.

"I let them run the show a lot of the times because I trusted them and knew they had the best intentions for the team," Johnson said. "There were never things they did that were selfish. It was easy just to say, 'what do you guys want to do?'"

The Wingers got a breakout season from Sydney Rahn. The junior Winger scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in two section games. Averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the regular season, Rahn finished on a tear in the month of February. In the final six regular season games, Rahn averaged 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds which included a double-double on Feb. 18.

Junior Abi Deming continued to improve her play, ending the regular season as the team's second best scorer and leading rebounder. Deming, who improved rapidly, broke out moves similar to a pump fake in a win over Northfield. She showed off a couple of spin moves and ball fakes in the loss to Alexandria.

Thorson said she saw Deming in just the first few games realize her potential.

"She played awesome," Thorson said "She really grew as a player and I think she finally realized (how good she is)."

As the season went on, Johnson noticed more often the players wanted to a run a play to Deming. He added she gained as much trust from her teammates as she did in confidence in her skills.

All season, Johnson and the players praised the JV team for coming in to help prepare the varsity players every single practice and game. Even though they played very few minutes, the JV team improved.

Johnson called the JV team's efforts to motivate, prepare the starters and celebrate a "thankless job," but that they did it well.

From the evolved celebrations, handshakes and player intros to the determined effort to help in any way possible, Johnson said he gave the final game ball to the JV team.

Red Wing finished the season 26-4 overall. The remainder of the girls' state tournament, as well as remaining boys' section finals and next week's boys' state tournament were all cancelled Friday morning.