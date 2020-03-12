In addition to the restrictions below, the WIAA announced Thursday evening that the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin would not host the planned boys' and girls' basketball state tournaments.

On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League sent out a press release saying, "All state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey have been cancelled. Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team."

The MSHSL also said that more information on next week's boys' state basketball tournament would come out in the days to come. Updated information can be found at https://legacy.mshsl.org/mshsl/index.asp.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said in its release on Thursday that, "The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed."

The WIAA release continued: "Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

"The live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast. Press accommodations will be restricted to either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or to one reporter per school team."

Tickets will be refunded in full. Updated information can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/.