The St. Croix Central boys hoped excellent defense against Prescott’s big men, Jacob Doffing and Parker Nielsen, would be enough for the Panthers to pull off an upset in the WIAA Division 3 sectional basketball semifinal game played at Somerset on Thursday.

The Malmlov brothers made sure Prescott advanced. The perimeter shooting wizards combined for 35 points in leading Prescott to a 63-41 victory over the Panthers. With the win, Prescott will face Wisconsin Dells in the sectional championship game. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Altoona.

Prescott’s record is now 21-4. Central ends its season with an 18-7 record.

Prescott started the game red-hot from the perimeter and the Panthers could never control the Cardinals’ perimeter game. Prescott sank nine 3-pointers in the game, seven of them coming in the first half. The Malmlov brothers combined for seven of the nine.

Central went into the game focused on stopping Nielsen and Doffing. Nielsen was limited to 12 points and Doffing scored four.

“If you’d have told me we held (Nielsen and Doffing) to 16 points, I would have figured we’d have won by 10 points,” said Central coach Randy Jordan. “Those two guards shot the ball well.”

Prescott continued to be red-hot right through the end of the half, which ended with Prescott’s Jordan Malmlov hitting a 3-pointer from halfcourt. That increased the Cards’ lead to 37-15.

Prescott maintained a lead of at least 18 points throughout the second half.

Central began the game with the plan of getting the ball into the paint, in hopes of drawing Doffing into foul trouble. With few fouls called all night on either team, Prescott’s defense was able to assert itself. Central sophomore post Carson Hinzman finished with 12 points and guard Gabe Siler scored 11.

“The difference in the game was shooting,” Jordan said, saying one of the main focal points of the team’s offseason program will be to improve the team’s shooting and team strength.

Jordan said he thought the Panthers learned a great deal in their first season under his coaching. “Now we just need to get better at what we do,” he said.