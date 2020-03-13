Cretin-Derham Hall guard Curtis Jones made an off-balance 3-point jumper as time expired Thursday to send the Raiders to the Class AAAA boys’ state basketball tournament while East Ridge’s spectacular 2019-2020 season ended with a 51-48 loss to the Raiders in the Section 4AAAA finals at Hastings High School.

“They had to go to their third and forth options and they had to hit a shot from the volleyball line,” said East Ridge head coach Josh Peltier of the final shot. “So we knew when he was open he was going to get that. Great players hit great shots.”

It’s was the third-straight section final between East Ridge and Cretin and the Raiders’ second section title in three years. East Ridge won 71-45 last season to qualify for their first boys’ state basketball tournament. Cretin won 62-52 two seasons ago.

East Ridge finished the season 23-6 and ranked 10th in the state.

Third-ranked Cretin (25-4) advances to the fan-less 2020 state tournament.

Fans or no-fans, the Raptors wanted badly to be there.

Less than two weeks ago, the Raptors had dispatched Cretin 72-67 at East Ridge to win the Suburban East Conference championship.

Thursday, the Raptors couldn’t get their offense going. Coming in averaging 70 points a game, their 48 points scored was a season low. Star forward Ben Carlson also struggled offensively, scoring just 15 points as the Raiders collapsed on him every time he got close to the ball.

But this game started off much differently, Cretin rocked and rolled out of the gate, building a 12-2 advantage in the game’s opening minutes. The Raptors were cold offensively and also allowed the Raiders to get their preferred fast-break offense going.

“It wasn’t how we wanted to start, but this team showed a toughness all year and especially a mind set to never give up,” said Peltier. “And we were down 10 in the second half and battled back to tie it up. Obviously I would have liked to start it better but I wasn’t worried because we have some really great players, great senior leaders, great underclassmen who stepped up and made some plays for us tonight.”

East Ridge settled down after a ragged start and clawed back to trail 22-17 at the half.

But the second half didn’t start much better for the Raptors, who trailed 40-30 with 8:47 to play before rallying. The Raptors slowly closed the gap in the second half and took a 41-39 lead with six minutes to play on a 3-pointer by junior guard Ben North.

Cretin regained a 46-42 lead with 2:52 to play, but again the Raptors came back and tied the game on a 3-point goal by senior forward Brody Kriesel with 40 seconds left.

Cretin played for the last shot but couldn’t connect and the ball went out with 3.7 seconds left, last touched by the Raptors. That set up the game’s final play, which went the Raiders way.

Kriesel led East Ridge with 18 points. Carlson finished his stellar career with 15 and North added 10.

The Raptors have some talented players returning next season led by North and Kendall Blue, but replacing Carlson, Kriesel and two other seniors is going to be a challenge.

“We have a lot to be proud of,” said Peltier. “Tonight didn’t go the way we wanted. It’s too bad that these two teams had to meet in the section final but that’s the way it is and hats off to them for knocking in that shot at the last second. But I’m so proud of this team. I’m so grateful that they put the work in. They came to work every single day.”

The 2020 state boys’ basketball tournament will be held Wednesday, March 18, through Saturday, March 21. First-round, semifinals and finals will be contested at the Target Center. Third-place and consolation games will be played at Concordia University.