New Richmond’s Joey Kidder, Somerset’s Ty Madden and St. Croix Central’s Gabe Siler have all been selected to the first team of the 2019-20 All-Middle Border Conference Boys’ Basketball Team.

Kidder was named as co-Most Valuable Player in the conference, along with Prescott senior Parker Nielsen.

Kidder was one of four New Richmond players who received MBC honors. Senior Jack Studemann and sophomore C.J. Campbell were voted to the second team and senior Jacob Parent was an honorable mention choice.

Madden was one of three Somerset players named to the team. Junior Melvin Medina Ortiz was voted to the second team and junior Trae Kreibich was named honorable mention.

Siler was one of two Central players named to the team. Junior Jackson Pettit was voted to the second team.

New Richmond

Kidder received the highest point total in the all-conference voting, receiving 82 of 84 possible points, including five of the seven votes for the top spot on the list.

The numbers help to tell the unique skill set Kidder possesses. His 257 rebounds this season were the most among all the Division 2 boys in the state. His 5.4 rebounds per game ranked third among all the Division 2 boys. He led the conference in rebounds, was second in assists and fourth in scoring, at 18.5 points per game. That helped him to reach the 1,000-point mark in his final high school game. You can combine all that with the fact he was one of the best defenders in the conference.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he doesn’t remember a player in his 14 seasons in the MBC who possessed the all-around skills which Kidder does.

Stuedemann changed his basketball persona for the good of the team this season. Relied on mainly as a scorer in the past, he became a complete player. He still ranked third on the Tigers by averaging 9.2 points. He ranked second on the team. And he used his strength and physicality to become a top defender who excelled at cutting off opponents trying to drive to the rim. Montreal said Stuedemann should be proud that he ranked eighth in the all-MBC balloting.

“That speaks volumes to what he was about and his team-first approach,” Montreal said.

Campbell was the only sophomore on the first or second team. Campbell ranked 18th among the Division 2 teams in the state in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game. The Tigers turning to a more uptempo style this season was a perfect fit for Campbell’s ability to score on the move. Montreal said near mid-season, Campbell grasped the concept of taking quality shots while playing the faster style and his shooting percentage rose steadily from there.

“He’s a dynamic scorer,” Montreal said. “C.J.’s a competitor. He’s very insightful and reflective about the game of basketball. He does his homework.”

Montreal laughed when recalling Parent as a freshman, wondering how he was going to find a way to contribute to the program. Parent was the first of this year’s Tiger seniors who grasped the importance of tough defense. He worked tirelessly to improve his strength and quickness. For the past two seasons, Parent has usually been assigned to defend the top perimeter scoring threat from the opposing team.

“He was prideful in that part of the game,” Montreal said. “He’s a guy who says he’s going to do something and he does it.”

Kidder was named as the Tigers’ Most Valuable Player. Parent was named as the team’s Best Defender. Tim Salmon received the Tiger Teammate Award. Owen Covey was named as the Most Improved Player.

Somerset

Madden returned to the all-conference list, but he was a different player as a senior. He’s always been an elite scorer, proven by reaching 1,000 points this season. Somerset coach Troy Wink said Madden vastly improved in his ability to attack the basket. Madden also improved his leaping ability, which showed when he soared high above the rim for a number of rebounds this season. He also improved drastically as a defender. Wink pointed to the Northwestern playoff game, where Madden held the Tigers’ second leading scorer without a point.

“He did a great job of conditioning. He could have stayed on the court for full games,” Wink said.

Madden led the Spartans with 412 points and had career highs in rebounds and assists. He finished with 1,084 points in his career.

The MBC was packed with top quality point guards this season and Ortiz ranked among those. He led the team in assists while averaging 11.6 points.

“He became our true point guard. He’s so versatile, that’s what helps. He’s the whole deal.”

The Spartans had numerous players who could attack the rim this season. When teams collapsed into the lane to stop those drives, Kreibich was waiting at the arc to inflict his damage. He led the Spartans with 64 3-pointers. Wink said he also improved as a defensive rebounder and he still ranked as one of the team’s leading free throw shooters.

The success of this trio helped the Spartans improve their win total by six wins over the previous season.

St. Croix Central

Siler and Pettit were honored after helping the Panthers grow into the third place team in the conference standings this season. The Panthers finished with an 18-7 record.

Siler developed into a floor general for the Panthers. He led the conference in assists at 5.8 per game. He also led the Panthers with 151 rebounds and 70 steals, while ranking second on the team in scoring from his point guard position.

“Gabe was the guy we had trouble taking off the court,” said Central coach Randy Jordan of Siler’s value to the team. “He’s like having another coach on the court.”

Pettit was a reserve as a sophomore for the Panthers, averaging 1.8 points. This year he became the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points, and his progress showed in all aspects of his game.

“Jackson just kept improving,” Jordan said. “He stepped up and had some really big scoring games. His defense and his rebounding improved too.”

Team awards have also been voted upon by the Panther players. Here are the award winners for the Central team.

Most Improved: Carson Hinzman

Most Gritty Player: Austin Kopacz

Most Extraordinary Player: Gabe Siler

Outstanding Player in Regional Tourney: Kelson Klin and Colin Hackbarth

Captains: Scott Mousel and Austin Kopacz