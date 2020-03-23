The Hiawatha Valley League Conference’s awards for boys’ basketball were announced for the 2019-2020 season. Ten local athletes in the Republican Eagle coverage area were named to the all-conference team.

Seniors Luke Sjoquist, Drew Otte and Rhett Schaefer from Cannon Falls made the list.

Goodhue seniors Sam Opsahl and Conor O'Reilly were named. Opsahl averaged 11.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game. O'Reilly averaged 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 steals.

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tate Erlandson earned a spot on the list as well.

A trio of Tigers from Lake City made all-conference; seniors Nate Heise, senior Reid Gastner and Jake Wohlers. Heise averaged nearly 30 points per game at 28.9 with 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2 steals per game. Gastner ended the season averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Wohlers shot 47.1 percent from 3-point range and averaged 9.2 points.

Senior Zach Hutton was the lone player from Zumbrota-Mazeppa on the all-conference team. Hutton averaged 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Heise was named HVL Player of the Year. He beat out Stewartville's Will Tschetter by a vote. Gastner finished third in Player of the Year voting.

Junior Marcus Banks (Cannon Falls), Sophomore Justin Wohlers (Lake City) and Anthony Cylkowski (Z-M) each received All-HVL honorable mention recognition.