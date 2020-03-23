A total of six Red Wing players combined were named in the boys' and girls' basketball All-Big 9 Conference teams for the 2019-2020 season.

The girls' team, which made it's first trip to state since 2013, saw three players earn a spot on the all-conference team; Kyli Nelson, Abi Deming and Sydney Rahn.

Nelson averaged 15 points per game and shot 44 percent from behind the arc. The senior also had 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Deming broke out in her junior year for 12.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Deming also shot an impressive 61 percent from the field. Rahn also saw her numbers spike in her junior season, averaging 8.8 points 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals.

Senior Elle Thorson and freshman Sydnee Nelson each earned All-Big 9 honorable mentions. Thorson continued to play stellar defense and averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Sydnee ended the year averaging 8.9 points and 2.5 assists.

On the boys' side, Deso Buck was the lone Winger in the Big 9 all-conference honors. Buck was named to the All-Big 9 honorable mention team. Buck averaged a team-high 18.1 points per game. The sophomore also had 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals.