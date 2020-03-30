There’s been a friendly competition between New Richmond basketball standouts Jessica Hagman and Joey Kidder nearly their entire lives.

Through their youthful competitive stage, a friendship was born. And the two friends were there for each other on the nights where they both became 1,000-point scorers in the New Richmond basketball program this winter. It’s the first time in school history where there has been a Tiger boy and a Tiger girl reach 1,000 career points in the same season.

Hagman recalled their competition starting in kindergarten. They were students in the last New Richmond class where all the children in one grade were in the same building, in what was then called West Elementary. The next year they were placed in the same section in first grade and were in the same class ever since.

Their shared love of basketball started in the Little Dribblers program, where they competed against each other from kindergarten through second grade. They joined their respective travel teams in third grade and were on parallel courses through most of their basketball careers.

“We always had basketball in common,” Hagman said of their friendship.

Kidder talked about going to elementary parent-teacher conferences, where their moms would do the conferences and Hagman’s dad would take the two of them to the Starr Elementary gym to shoot hoops.

Their basketball careers ran on somewhat parallel paths. They became leaders of their teams at an early age. When they reached high school, their programs weren’t at the top of the Middle Border Conference, and it became their goals to bring the programs back to respectability. Hagman became a starter as a freshman and Kidder moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore after being a reserve for part of his freshman season.

Kidder was part of a 2020 class of six boys that was the foundation for the Tiger boys that won the last two MBC championships. Kidder said it’s an unselfish group that saw the reasoning behind coaches’ decisions.

“We had to accept our role and understand what we do best for the team. That’s why we had the success that we did. Our class doesn’t have a selfish mindset,” he said.

Scoring was the last piece of Kidder’s game that emerged. As the team’s point guard, distributing the ball was always his focus, and he was always considered a premier defender and rebounder.

“I was trying to be the best team player I could be,” Kidder said.

In his final high school game, the Tigers’ playoff loss at La Crosse Central, Kidder scored his 1,000th point.

The role of being a scorer was thrust upon Hagman earlier. She and Audrey Feuerer were the only members of their class that played all four seasons. This season, seniors Jade Berget, Taylor Berquam and Erika Emerson returned to the team. Hagman said Mallory Ballard led the team’s spirit last year and after her graduation, there was a void.

“This year it was those three, they were always supporting us,” Hagman said.

Both Hagman and Kidder reached 1,000 points in what essentially was three varsity seasons at the varsity level.

Hagman and Feuerer capped their careers by leading the Tigers to the sectional tournament, the first time the Tigers have reached that level since the 1997-98 season.

Hagman had to overcome two major health issues during her high school. After a tremendous freshman season, Hagman and the Tiger program was rocked when she suffered a torn ACL that cost her most of her sophomore season. She scored 322 points as a freshman. She tried to come back at the end of the next season, scoring 13 points while clearly hobbled by the tender knee.

What most fans don’t know is Hagman played her entire senior season in pain. During last fall’s golf season, Hagman began having gallbladder issues. There were thoughts of having surgery after the golf season to remove it. She and her parents elected to wait until after the basketball season, so she wouldn’t miss any basketball this winter.

Six days after the Tigers’ playoff loss against Onalaska, she was having laparoscopic surgery to have her gallbladder removed. The surgery was performed through three incisions on different locations to reach the organ.

“It was pain all the time,” Hagman said. “It wasn’t easy to eat. Anything I ate made me feel sick.”

She said the doctors told her she was fortunate to get the surgery done when she did, because the gallbladder was inflamed and could have burst, which would have produced similar effects to when an appendix bursts.

After a couple days of bed rest, she’s been gradually bouncing back. She was put on a 30-day restriction of no lifting more than 20 pounds. She can’t swing a golf club for that long either.

Hagman and Kidder will be able to see each other compete in college. Hagman has accepted a golf scholarship offer at Concordia University in St. Paul. Kidder will be studying a few miles away, at Bethel University, where he intends to play football and basketball.